BOSTON -- Malcolm Butler is back with the Patriots, but he won't be wearing the No. 21 he wore when he won Super Bowl XLIX with a goal line interception against Russell Wilson.Instead, Butler will be sporting No. 4 this year for the Patriots, as veteran safety Adrian Phillips has been wearing No. 21 for the past two seasons. Butler had only worn No. 21 in the NFL, though he wore a single-digit jersey in college with No. 7.The Patriots announced the jersey numbers of their veteran additions on Monday, with Butler's No. 4 and DeVante Parker's No. 11 standing...

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO