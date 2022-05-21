ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

NCAA Softball Tournament (5/20): Nebraska, Missouri snag low-scoring wins

By Derek Martin
kmaland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Missouri were both winners in the NCAA Softball Tournament on Friday. Nebraska (41-14): Nebraska got a combined three-hit shutout from Olivia Ferrell (20-6) and...

www.kmaland.com

