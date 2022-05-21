NCAA Softball Tournament (5/20): Nebraska, Missouri snag low-scoring wins

(Council Bluffs) -- As Click It or Ticket returns, local law enforcement and state troopers are keeping an extra eye out for unbuckled motorists. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's annual "Click It or Ticket" campaign serves as a time to encourage motorists to buckle up and remind them of the seat belt laws in their respective states. In Iowa, seat belt laws have remained a primary safety law since 1986, meaning law enforcement may legally stop motorists if they are seen not wearing a seatbelt. Per Iowa law, passengers in the front seat, and since 2018, backseat passengers under the age of 18, are required to buckle up. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ryan Devault is the Public Resource Officer for the Patrol's District 3 office. Despite Iowa having a 95% seat belt usage, Devault says a significant portion of the fatalities in 2022 have come from unbuckled occupants.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO