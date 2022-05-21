ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, IA

FWCC Native Plant Sale

traveliowa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends of Warren County Conservation will be hosting their annual native plant sale. Spruce up your...

www.traveliowa.com

Comments / 0

iheart.com

Valley West Mall Is Now In Foreclosure

(West Des Moines, IA) -- New court filings are showing Valley West Mall is in foreclosure. U.S. Bank is filing the documents in Polk County district court. The filings accuse the mall’s owner Watson Centers of not making a loan payment since May of 2021. The bank says the mall owes $3.5 million over the past year in back payments on the loan. The total remaining balance of loan by Minneapolis-based Watson Centers is $41 million. The new foreclosure filing comes as Von Maur plans to leave Valley West Mall for a new location in Jordan Creek Town Center later this year.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Get a free pork loin at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Pattee Park

The Iowa Pork Producers Association and Tyson Foods Inc. will team up Tuesday afternoon with a local pig farmer to give away free uncooked pork loins in Pattee Park. “It’s our way of saying ‘Thank you’ for supporting Iowa pig farmers and employees at pork processing facilities the past two years, as they’ve worked through several adjustments caused by COVID-19 on pork supply chains,” said a Pork Producers spokesperson.
PERRY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Rental property prices increasing across Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Costs for housing and apartment rents are rising nationwide. According to the Federal Housing Finance Agency, in 2021, single-family homes increased by 18%, while ApartmentList.com reports rent rising by 17% in 2022. Iowans are feeling the effects of it. Johnny Case said he moved back to Iowa after being away […]
DES MOINES, IA
Waterloo Journal

Hunters, landowners, and conservationists interested in managing chronic wasting disease in Iowa’s deer herd are encouraged to attend an education course at the Greene County Extension Office

Jefferson, IA – According to the state officials, the education course will be held at the Greene County Extension Office in Jefferson on June 9, 16, and 23. State officials have announced that this program is called Chronic Wasting Disease Ambassadors and it’s hosted by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, who will train participants in the science-based management of chronic wasting disease.
JEFFERSON, IA
iastate.edu

Cash Rental Rates Rise Significantly across Iowa

AMES, Iowa – Stronger commodity prices and farmland values are leading to higher cash rents across most of the state. The most recent annual survey of cash rental rates for Iowa farmland showed that rates increased an average of 10.3% in 2022, to $256 per acre. This is the...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

1 in 64 million chance: Iowa family welcomes triplets after tragedy

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny couple has hit the family jackpot. Kellee and Nick Briggs got the surprise of a lifetime when they found they were pregnant with triplets in 2020. However, in that same ultrasound appointment, they found out two of the three babies weren't going to make it.
ANKENY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Plants#Educational Programming#Columbine#Fwcc Native Plant Sale#White Indigo#Conservation Board
ktvo.com

Van catches fire in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A van was destroyed by fire in Ottumwa Monday. It happened around noon at Godfrey’s Ale House on Northgate Street. According to Godfrey’s owner, when he went to start the van, the engine caught on fire. He believes it was due to an issue...
OTTUMWA, IA
1380kcim.com

Two Vehicles Destroyed Sunday In Carroll After Jumper Cable Sparks Fire

Two vehicles were destroyed in Carroll following a jumper cable mishap Sunday afternoon. At approximately 12:38 p.m., the Carroll Fire Department was dispatched to 628 Fieldcrest Dr. in response to a report of two vehicles on fire. According to Fire Chief Greg Schreck, a 2017 Jeep Cherokee had been connected to a 2006 BMW via jumper cables in an attempt to recharge a dead battery. The vehicles were left unattended for a short period of time, and the wind blew the hood of the BMW shut. The metal hood came into contact with the positive cable, sparking the blaze in the engine compartment. The fire spread to the Jeep due to its proximity to the BMW. No injuries were reported, but both cars were deemed total losses.
CARROLL, IA
abc17news.com

Iowa lawmakers OK deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Deer hunters would be able to use semi-automatic rifles during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill approved by lawmakers Tuesday and sent to the governor. The measure given final approval by the House is designed to help control the deer...
DES MOINES, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Thunderstorms Blow Motorcycles from Roadway

RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA – Two southwest Iowa residents escaped injury in an accident caused by Tuesday’s storms. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office says 63-year old New Market resident Alan Brown and 38-year old Clarinda resident Richard Pace were riding motorcycles on Highway 25 near the Highway 2 intersection when a large gust of wind from the thunderstorms blew both motorcycles off the roadway and into a ditch.
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA
metalinjection

This SLIPKNOT Show From 1999 Is So Insanely Energetic

You really need to check out this Slipknot show filmed in Ankeny, IA on July 31, 1999. The show runs just over a half an hour long (sans the three minutes of introduction at the top of the video), and just has such a chaotic energy about it. Everyone in the band is all over the place throughout the performance, the music sounds phenomenal, and the crowd is VERY into it.
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

SUV catches fire after hitting utility pole in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating whether sleep deprivation caused a driver to hit a utility pole and flip their vehicle Monday morning in Des Moines. It happened around 8:00 a.m. at Grand Avenue and 29th Street. A Des Moines Police Officer on the scene told WHO 13 that the driver of an SUV […]
DES MOINES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Black Hawk County

BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa — A motorcyclist was injured after losing control of their bike while trying to get on I-380. It happened around 6:00pm where the interstate crosses River Forest Road in Black Hawk County. The driver lost control while turning onto the on ramp. The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities say their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Multi-vehicle accident on I-80 west of Stuart

(Adair County, Iowa) – Officials with the Stuart Fire Department posted on social media this (Sunday) morning, “A reminder to slow down when coming up on any accident.” The post says that at around 3:45-a.m., “Stuart Fire was paged to a multi-vehicle accident involving 2 semis and 2 passenger vehicles at the 91mm west bound I-80. West bound was completely blocked and east bound partially blocked. While processing the scene there was a secondary collision of a semi and passenger vehicle going east bound.”
KCRG.com

Iowa men sentenced for selling vehicles with rolled back odometers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, three men were sentenced for selling vehicles on the internet after re-placing the vehicles’ odometers in order to sell the vehicles at a higher price. 50-year-old Jerret Schreiber from Parkersburg, 33-year-old David Stangeland from Cedar Falls, and 36-year-old Dustin Arends from New...
IOWA STATE

