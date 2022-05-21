The Locker Room: Girls Tennis Sectional Roundup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – The Fort Wayne TinCaps were downed by the Quad Cities River Bandits (Kansas City Royals affiliate), 3-1, on Tuesday night at Parkview Field. TinCaps catcher Brandon Valenzuela picked up two hits in the effort, his third multi-hit performance in the last seven games. Reliever Brandon Komar shined on the mound, striking out seven in 3 and 1/3 no-hit innings.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO