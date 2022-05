A Mainer got more than she expected from the Garth Brooks concert at Gillette Stadium this past weekend. According to WMTW-TV, Jessica Cloukey made the trek down to Foxborough, MA, from Lincoln with a special piece of memorabilia and a custom sign for the show. See, this was not Jessica's first Garth Brooks show. And she had a message for the iconic country performer. She decided to make a sign that read, “Bangor, Maine 1992: I’ve saved your guitar pick for 30 years! Need it back?” And Garth certainly saw it.

BANGOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO