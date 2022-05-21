ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Monroe downs Westover in second Milton “June Bug” Griffin Classic

By Kyle Logan
WALB 10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday night saw the end to spring high school football in the Good Life City as Monroe and Westover met in the second annual Milton “June Bug” Griffin Classic. The Golden Tornadoes found the end zone early and often in the first half....

WALB 10

Derrick Harris is returning to his old stomping grounds

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A new era is upon us down in Camilla.. The Mitchell County’s girls basketball team just found their new head coach and this coach won’t have to go too far and better yet.. this is his old stomping grounds. Head coach Derrick Harris from...
CAMILLA, GA
WSAV News 3

State baseball games in Statesboro postponed until Tuesday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The GHSA has postponed the Class 2A state baseball finals between Vidalia and Thomasville until Tuesday due to the high probability of thunderstorms. Vidalia and Thomasville will play Game 1 of their state championship series at J.I. Clements Stadium on Tuesday at 10 a.m., with Game 2 following 30 minutes after […]
STATESBORO, GA
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning recruiting odds have drastically shifted

Heading into Tuesday, the odds were still pretty split that Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning was deciding between Texas, Alabama, and Georgia. Following the news that quarterback Eli Holstein has committed to play for the Crimson Tide, the odds appear to have shifted drastically. There has been speculation in...
ATHENS, GA
WALB 10

Dawson police on the hunt for wanted woman

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Dawson Police Department is on the hunt for a woman that’s considered armed and dangerous. Mykera Jones is wanted on two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Jones is 5′2,...
DAWSON, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bleckley, Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Columbia, Dodge, Effingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bleckley; Bulloch; Burke; Candler; Columbia; Dodge; Effingham; Emanuel; Evans; Glascock; Hancock; Jefferson; Jenkins; Johnson; Laurens; Lincoln; McDuffie; Montgomery; Pulaski; Richmond; Screven; Tattnall; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Warren; Washington; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkinson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 263 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLECKLEY BULLOCH BURKE CANDLER COLUMBIA DODGE EFFINGHAM EMANUEL EVANS GLASCOCK HANCOCK JEFFERSON JENKINS JOHNSON LAURENS LINCOLN MCDUFFIE MONTGOMERY PULASKI RICHMOND SCREVEN TATTNALL TELFAIR TOOMBS TREUTLEN WARREN WASHINGTON WHEELER WILCOX WILKINSON
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Woman airlifted to Macon hospital after Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was airlifted to a Macon hospital after being shot multiple times, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). APD said the 22-year-old victim was initially taken to Phoebe and rushed into surgery after being shot multiple times inside a black SUV. On Monday, around...
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

Some of us got some pretty good rain yesterday hmm And we also unfortunately had some damaging wind gusts and some hail to it was focused a little bit more East between highway 319 in the Flint River on our Tuesday. What about our Wednesday? Well, it’s going to be the western communities that will get the wettest today and have that threat for some stronger storms as well. We start off mild this morning to muggy lower 70s We’ll get into the 80s around 10 o’clock and then top off near 90 here in Albany we will see a scattering of showers and storms West will be best today. It rhymes and it works for us. Let’s talk about future clouds and radar. You can see the showers and storms starting to percolate down there towards Johnstown, Florida along the sea breeze. And so Seminole Lake Seminole into Seminole County into Decatur county gets wet first, one o’clock or so to three o’clock into Blakely and in through Colquitt, Georgia, and then up towards fort Gaines Cuthberts around three o’clock four o’clock into Stewart County in Webster County. And you can see that rain chances will begin to diminish as we go into the evening hours so there is a marginal risk for severe storms running from Americus down towards Newton to Bainbridge westward. 5% chance of damaging wind gusts your evening plan or a shower thunderstorm chances will begin to diminish 80 to 75. from seven to 11pm. Overnight forecast calls for mild mostly cloudy 70 degrees and a rain chance at 20%. All right, we do have a funnel system that will be progressing towards us and that’s what’s helping to really pull up the Gulf of Mexico mold moisture across our area and we may even see a couple of showers and thunderstorms in the morning on Thursday. But the main activity will come into the afternoon and you can see these thunderstorms will be packing a punch as they move into the area around three to four o’clock and then coming right across the Flint River around six to seven o’clock and then weakened as they move eastward towards highway 319 And I 75 there will be another development of showers and storms in the eastern communities on Friday from mid morning into the early afternoon. But after that it looks like the drier air will move in and yes less humid. I mean our dew points are in the 70s this morning, they’ll be down into the 50s as we go into our Saturday so here’s a severe threat for Thursday. It goes from one to 8pm 5% chance of damaging winds and large hail and will introduce a chance of a tornado too.
ALBANY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

RJ Godfrey: ‘Best player in school history’

RJ Godfrey of North Gwinnett High School’s boys basketball team has left a truly lasting impact on his teammates, his coaches and the program as a whole. Head coach Matt Garner recognized the young man not only as the team’s most valuable player for this season, but also as “the best player in school history.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Who was Tara Grinstead?

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Tara Grinstead. A name that continues to ring through the small town of Ocilla since the October 2005 weekend she disappeared. Her name became synonymous with missing posters, local and national news reports, and even a true crime podcast. Her name became the center of an...
OCILLA, GA
wuga.org

UGA Athletic Association to decide on $68.5 million stadium expansion

The University of Georgia Athletic Association will consider another major project for Sanford Stadium at a meeting this week. The cost is estimated at $68.5 million. Part of the plan would improve Gate 9 by creating a new pathway designed to manage congestion. The South 100 concourse would double in size and restrooms and concessions would be added to the area. Permanent restrooms will be added on the southwest 300 level corner along with portable concession stands.
ATHENS, GA
WALB 10

Food giveaway scheduled for DCSS students, employees

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Helping Hands Ending Hunger is hosting a food giveaway for families of students enrolled in the Dougherty County School System (DCSS). The event will be Wednesday, May 25 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Hope Center, 925 Pine Avenue, formerly the old Cola-Coca plant. The food...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Moultrie Valedictorian receives prestigious scholarship

MOULTRIE – A high school Valedictorian and STAR Student from Moultrie is the recipient of the Stamps President’s Scholarship program. Around 20,000 high school seniors apply for admission to the Georgia Institute of Technology. Out of that applicant pool, 40 students are eventually selected to participate in a prestigious scholarship program called the Stamps President’s Scholarship. This program covers the students’ total cost of attendance, including their tuition, fees, housing, meal plan, personal expenses, supplies for up to 8 semesters, and a laptop stipend. Case Gregory, Colquitt County High School Valedictorian and STAR Student, has been named a recipient of the prestigious scholarship.
MOULTRIE, GA
southgatv.com

Duke gets maximum sentence and parole eligibility

OCILLA, GA – Monday morning, Judge Bill Reinhard sentenced Ryan Duke to 10 years in prison for his guilt in concealing the 2005 death of Irwin County teacher and former beauty queen Tara Grinstead. South Georgia Television News Quinlan Parker will have the latest, plus reaction from the Grinstead...
IRWIN COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Baby formula shortage hits every store in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The question many South Georgians continue to ask is where is the baby formula?. There is still very little formula on South Georgia store shelves. The Biden Administration said there is some relief on the way as 78,000 pounds of formula was just imported. Different babies...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

All aboard to visit Cordele

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Whether you’re just passing through or this is your hometown, we welcome you to Downtown Cordele and invite you to spend some time checking out the city’s businesses and attractions. From parks to trains to art to food and shopping, Cordele has got a...
CORDELE, GA
accesswdun.com

Suspect acquitted in 2020 murder of Gainesville man

A Hull man charged of killing a Gainesville man in 2020 in Athens has been acquitted of murder by a Clarke County Superior Court jury. The jury of eight women and four men found Joseph D. Baughns, 31, not guilty of seven counts, including malice and felony murder and aggravated assault, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.. He was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

