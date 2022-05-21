Monroe downs Westover in second Milton “June Bug” Griffin Classic

MOULTRIE – A high school Valedictorian and STAR Student from Moultrie is the recipient of the Stamps President’s Scholarship program. Around 20,000 high school seniors apply for admission to the Georgia Institute of Technology. Out of that applicant pool, 40 students are eventually selected to participate in a prestigious scholarship program called the Stamps President’s Scholarship. This program covers the students’ total cost of attendance, including their tuition, fees, housing, meal plan, personal expenses, supplies for up to 8 semesters, and a laptop stipend. Case Gregory, Colquitt County High School Valedictorian and STAR Student, has been named a recipient of the prestigious scholarship.
