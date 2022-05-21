Lagarde Says Crypto Is ‘Worth Nothing’ and Should Be Regulated

Tech companies are urging the European Commission to boost donations of telecom and data center equipment to Ukraine by providing better coordination and funding. The European lobby group DigitalEurope, which represents nearly 100 companies including Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp., said while attention has been focused on humanitarian aid and weapons, “the Russian armed forces are also destroying vital radio and telecoms equipment – critical infrastructure for a modern state to function,” according to a letter seen by Bloomberg.
Thailand’s central bank is confident inflation will return to target next year, signaling there was no rush to change monetary policy settings just yet to check price gains hovering around a 13-year high. “Inflation is no doubt trending higher,” Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s...
The European Union is increasingly unlikely to approve a ban on Russian oil when the bloc’s leaders meet next week as Hungary continues to oppose the measure, according to people familiar with the matter. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had said several weeks earlier that it would take a...
Guggenheim Partners Chief Investment Officer Scott Minerd said he expects Bitcoin to fall to $8,000 and that cryptocurrency has become a market of “a bunch of yahoos.”. “Bitcoin and any cryptocurrency at this point has not really established itself as a credible institutional investment,” Minerd said Wednesday during a Bloomberg Television interview from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “Everything is suspect.”
The earnings optimism surrounding India’s domestic-focused companies may be misplaced as the economy will take longer to recover from a Covid-fueled slump, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. Firms with a heavy reliance on local demand may face a slew of profit downgrades this year due to subdued consumption...
MILLIONS of Americans are set to receive Social Security checks worth up to $1,657 tomorrow. The cash boost will come just 48 hours before Supplemental Security Income payments, worth up to $841, are set to land in around eight million bank accounts on April 29. Seniors with birthdays on the...
A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
Coinbase Global Inc. has gone from one of the stock market’s most hotly anticipated debuts to one of its most spectacular crashes in a little more than a year, leaving some analysts and investors bewildered by poor execution at the largest US cryptocurrency exchange. The firm’s market value has...
Slawomir Krupa has been running Societe Generale SA’s investment bank from New York since becoming its boss in January 2021. It’s been a puzzling decision for some of his colleagues: Many of the French firm’s traders are thousands of miles away in Europe. Now he may have...
Stocks and US futures advanced Monday as investors assess the outlook for growth in the world’s largest economies and whether the recent selloff has further to run. Equities rose modestly in Japan, Australia and South Korea, while Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 futures jumped about 1%. The S&P 500 dropped for a seventh straight week in a stretch of weakness not seen since 2001.
Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Two of China’s biggest provinces are raising power rates for factories amid increased environmental scrutiny and higher fuel costs, adding another obstacle to hitting economic growth targets.
Russia will be pushed closer to a potential default after the US Treasury said it would let a key sanctions waiver benefiting American investors expire. Billionaire George Soros said he believes that Europe is in a stronger position than it thinks when it comes to dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
High school teacher S. Jeeva has spent two days in the baking sun lining up for cooking gas in the north of Sri Lanka’s capital. He’s been standing with thousands of others waiting for a delivery that, so far, hasn’t come. Meanwhile, many of his students, who will sit for important national exams Monday, have joined protests against the government at the waterfront along Colombo’s iconic Galle Face Green.
Concerned that many people won’t have enough retirement savings even with compulsory superannuation, since 2003 the Australian government has had a scheme to encourage low and middle-income earners to voluntarily put more into superannuation.
The Superannuation Co-Contribution Scheme currently provides 50 cents for every dollar voluntarily contributed, up to A$1,000, by anyone earning less than $42,000. (There are tapered co-contributions for those with incomes up to $57,000.)
To date the scheme has cost more than $10 billion – or $12.7 billion in today’s dollars. Last financial year it paid out about $127 million. Over the next three years it is...
Nigeria’s central bank unexpectedly raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time in almost six years to curb accelerating inflation and boost portfolio inflows. The monetary policy committee voted to hike the rate by 150 basis points to 13%, Governor Godwin Emefiele said Tuesday in a televised briefing in the capital, Abuja. That’s the first increase since July 2016. Only two of 10 economists in a Bloomberg survey forecast an increase -- one by 25 basis points and the other by 50 basis points.
Hello. Today we look at China’s fading growth goal, how the Fed’s only option may be to push the economy toward a recession, and which gateways for global trade are the most clogged. China’s commitment to Covid zero means it’s all but certain to miss its economic growth...
Apple Inc., facing mounting criticism of its App Store policies, defended the platform Wednesday by pointing to the small-business jobs and revenue it generates. The company cited a study by Analysis Group that found developers who earn under $1 million from the App Store annually saw total revenue rise 113% over a two-year period starting in 2019. In the US, that number reached 118%, though it was lower in some countries such as the UK and Japan.
Russia’s seaborne crude exports are flowing unabated, despite European Union regulations that prohibit dealings with the country’s state energy companies. Shipments persist even as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy renews calls for more sanctions against Moscow. Overall crude shipments edged lower in the seven days to May 20, but...
Stocks in Asia and futures climbed Wednesday and Treasury yields stabilized after a sharp retreat as markets assessed the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary tightening. The dollar gained. An MSCI Inc. gauge of Asia-Pacific shares rose with most markets modestly in the green. US futures were higher after stocks fell...
