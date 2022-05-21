Top Asian News 11:34 a.m. GMT

Opposition party more likely to form Australia’s government

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The opposition Labor Party appeared more likely than Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s coalition to form government after Australia’s election on Saturday that could result in a rare hung parliament. Center-left Labor could still form a majority government, based on early vote counting, lawmakers and analysts said. But the coalition’s only hope was to form a minority administration in a hung parliament. “The coalition can’t get there in its own right, no,” former Defense Minister Chris Pyne, who retired from Parliament in the last election, told Seven Network. The government was seeking a fourth three-year term. Opposition leader Anthony Albanese’s party ended the six-week campaign as a favorite to win its first election since 2007.

US, SKorea open to expanded military drills to deter North

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said after meeting Saturday that they will consider expanded joint military exercises to deter the nuclear threat from North Korea at a time when there’s little hope of real diplomacy on the matter. The announcement reflects a shift in direction by both leaders from their predecessors: Former U.S. President Donald Trump had considered scrapping the exercises and expressed affection for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. And the last South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, remained committed to dialogue with Kim to the end of his term despite being repeatedly rebuffed by the North.

North Korea reports more fevers as Kim claims virus progress

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Saturday it found nearly 220,000 more people with feverish symptoms, even as leader Kim Jong Un claimed progress in slowing a largely undiagnosed spread of COVID-19 across his unvaccinated populace and hinted at easing virus restrictions to nurse a decaying economy. The outbreak has caused concern about serious tragedies in the poor, isolated country with one of the world’s worst health care systems and a high tolerance for civilian suffering. Experts say North Korea is almost certainly downplaying the true scale of the viral spread, including a strangely small death toll, to soften the political blow on Kim as he navigates the toughest moment in his decade of rule.

U.S., other APEC delegates walk out on Russian speaker

BANGKOK (AP) — Delegates from the United States and four other nations staged a walkout Saturday when a representative from Russia began his opening remarks at a meeting of trade ministers of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group in the Thai capital, officials said. A Japanese official said Japan’s Trade Minister Koichi Hagiuda and his counterparts from the U.S., Australia, New Zealand and Canada walked out of the meeting in Bangkok to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media. A statement from the office of New Zealand Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor said he walked out “in protest at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has slowed the region’s economic recovery from COVID and made it harder for people in the region to get food on their tables.

US, S Korean leaders meet in face of N Korea nuclear threat

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — When the U.S. and South Korean leaders meet Saturday, North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile program, already a major focus, may receive extra attention if intelligence predictions of an imminent major weapons demonstration by the North, which is struggling with a COVID-19 outbreak, are right. What’s less clear, however, is whether the meeting between Joe Biden and newly inaugurated Yoon Suk Yeol will produce a meaningfully new way to handle a nuclear threat that has bedeviled the allies for decades. There’s worry in Seoul that Washington is slipping back to the Obama administration’s “strategic patience” policy of ignoring North Korea until it demonstrates seriousness about denuclearization, an approach that was criticized for neglecting the North as it made huge strides in building its nuclear arsenal.

The AP Interview: New Pakistani FM seeks better ties with US

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Pakistan’s new foreign minister says the United States and his country must move beyond past tensions over Afghanistan and are entering a new engagement after years of strained relations under former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the 33-year-old son of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, spoke in an interview with The Associated Press in New York, where he was attending meetings this week on the global food crisis at U.N. headquarters. He has also held talks with top diplomats, including a one-hour discussion with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Bhutto Zardari called the meeting with Blinken “very encouraging and very positive and productive.” “We believe that Pakistan must continue to engage with the United States at all levels,” he said.

The AP Interview: US trade rep. sees opportunity in recovery

BANGKOK (AP) — With world economies all suffering from more than two years of the coronavirus pandemic and global supply problems exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United States has an “incredible opportunity” to engage with other nations on a common playing field and forge new partnerships and agreements, the top U.S. trade negotiator told The Associated Press on Friday. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai arrived in Thailand for meetings with Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group trade ministers, the same day President Joe Biden started an Asia visit in South Korea. The two are to link up in Japan, where they are to announce plans for a new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which Tai said above all else would demonstrate “the U.S.

EXPLAINER: How do Australian parties differ on key issues?

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s center-left opposition Labor Party has outspent the ruling conservative Liberal Party-led coalition in election promises during the six-week campaign leading up to the vote on Saturday. Labor says more spending is needed to increase economic productivity and to counter China’s influence in the South Pacific. The Liberals argue Labor’s policies prove the party can’t manage money. Here are some of the key policy differences: HOW TO RESPOND TO CHINA? The Labor Party has promised to establish a Pacific defense school to train neighboring armies in response to China’s potential military presence on the Solomon Islands on Australia’s doorstep.

UN rights chief to visit China next week, travel to Xinjiang

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations’ top human rights official will visit China next week on a trip that will take her to the Xinjiang region, where rights groups and some Western governments allege the Chinese government is committing genocide and serious abuses against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities. U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will start her six-day visit on Monday, her office said Friday. She will visit Guangzhou, Kashgar and the Xinjiang regional capital of Urumqi. It will be the first such visit to China by a U.N. high commissioner for human rights since 2005, Bachelet’s office said.

Biden in Asia: New friends, old tensions, storms at home

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — President Joe Biden hopes to use his visit to Asia to confirm his belief that long-standing friendships can afford to become even friendlier — and pay dividends. He opened the trip in South Korea on Friday and will end in Japan next week at a time when world events are resetting the foundations of the global order. The coronavirus pandemic disrupted supply chains and exposed the fragilities of a trade system focused primarily on low prices for consumers and high profits for corporations. Then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ushered in a return to Cold War-era intrigues.