Hoopa girls firing on all cylinders as they advance in NCS playoffs

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Carolyn, David and Julisa were taking a stroll to the Sundial Bridge Friday when a bull ran into them, sending one to the hospital. "We weren't even a part of the rodeo or going to it. I believe they could have had way more safety precautions in place," said Julisa Maldonado, who was hurt that night. "It could have been so much worse. After the bull was put away, there were kids who were on the bridge at the time of the attack who ran over to see what was going on. What if it had been one of those kids who were hit by the bull? I'm grateful that it was me instead of someone else."

REDDING, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO