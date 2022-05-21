ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoopa, CA

Hoopa girls firing on all cylinders as they advance in NCS playoffs

By barstoolfanatics
humboldtsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Savannah Colegrove pitched a two-hitter and got plenty of support from a balanced offense, as the Hoopa Warriors comfortably advanced in the North Coast Section Division-5 softball playoffs on Friday with an 11-1 win over St. Bernard’s in five innings. Colegrove was dominant in the circle once...

humboldtsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
humboldtsports.com

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS — Defense key for Hoopa girls in NCS win

By Ray Hamill — The Hoopa Warriors won their North Coast Section playoff game with some strong defense on Tuesday. With pitcher Savannah Colegrove in control in the circle, the Hoopa defense backed her with numerous big plays against Head-Royce, as the Warriors ran out to a 3-0 win.
HOOPA, CA
humboldtsports.com

Eureka girls top Maria Carrillo, advance to NCS Division-3 championship

The Eureka Loggers will get the opportunity to play for a first-ever North Coast Section championship in softball on Saturday after defeating Maria Carrillo in Tuesday’s Division-3 semifinal. The Loggers broke open a tight game with four runs in the bottom of the sixth and held on for a...
EUREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Anderson woman saw a bear in her backyard Thursday

ANDERSON, Calif. - An Anderson woman found an interesting surprise in her backyard on Thursday. Carrie Norris saw a bear in the backyard of her home on Arden Way at the end of Anderson River Park in Anderson on Thursday. Norris told Action News Now that she has never seen...
ANDERSON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoopa, CA
Hoopa, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
actionnewsnow.com

Early morning wildfire contained in Shasta County

OAK RUN, Calif. - A wildfire that started early Monday morning in Shasta County has been contained to under an acre. It was reported at 2:30 a.m. Monday at Mill Creek Road and Trail Way in the Oak Run area of Shasta County, about 25 miles northeast of Redding. CAL...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Fire Danger And Heat On The Way

Temperatures are continuing to climb today with most of the valley hovering around the 90-degree mark. The breezes have also slowly but surely picked up, gusting up to 20mph in portions of the valley. As we head into the evening, the breezes will continue, therefore most of the valley will see fairly warm low temperatures. Most places will be in the low to mid-60s, making it more difficult to sleep without any AC.
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncs#The Hoopa Warriors#Jayhawks
krcrtv.com

BREAKING: Road closure due to vegetation fire in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. — BREAKING, MAY 23, 3:50 PM:. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) announced that their units are out with the Red Bluff Fire Department working a vegetation fire. Red Bluff Police said Willow Street is currently closed at Jackson Street while firefighters work to extinguish the...
RED BLUFF, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Eureka City Schools can be facing legal action

EUREKA, Calif.(KIEM)- Eureka City Schools are now facing likely legal action from real estate developers over the district’s decision to implement new building permit fees. Eureka’s school Superintendent defends the decision to charge these developer fees saying the district needs the matching revenue in order to obtain millions of dollars in state grants. The money […] The post Eureka City Schools can be facing legal action appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
crescentcitytimes.com

Garrett Scott Getting Sworn In As Sheriff

It is with great respect and anticipation retired Crescent City Lieutenant Garrett Scott is appointed interim Sheriff for Del Norte County, Tuesday, May 24 in the Board of Supervisors Chambers. The swearing in ceremony is at 1pm. The public is invited to attend and observe this event for imminently elected...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Three hit by bull near Sundial Bridge speak out

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Carolyn, David and Julisa were taking a stroll to the Sundial Bridge Friday when a bull ran into them, sending one to the hospital. "We weren't even a part of the rodeo or going to it. I believe they could have had way more safety precautions in place," said Julisa Maldonado, who was hurt that night. "It could have been so much worse. After the bull was put away, there were kids who were on the bridge at the time of the attack who ran over to see what was going on. What if it had been one of those kids who were hit by the bull? I'm grateful that it was me instead of someone else."
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding man arrested following hours-long standoff

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police arrested a man following an hours-long standoff on Pine Street. On Monday morning, officers responded to the 1000 block of Pine Street after getting calls regarding a man that was threatening to kill his neighbors and waved a knife at them. The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Jeffrey Ekwall of Redding, ran back into his apartment and barricaded himself inside.
REDDING, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-24 14:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-25 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft; Eastern Delta; Eastern Mendocino NF; Northern Sacramento Valley to Southern Tehama County Line Below 1000 Ft; Northern Sierra Foothills from 1000 to 3000 Ft. Includes Nevada-Yuba-Placer RU and Anador-Eldorado RU; Southeast Edge Shasta, Trinity NF and Western Portions of Tehama, Glenn RU; Southern Sacramento Valley In Yolo, Sacramento, Far Western Placer, Southern Sutter and Solano County Below 1000 Ft - Excludes the Delta Red Flag Warning for Gusty Winds and Low Humidity Continue through Wednesday Morning .Breezy northerly winds combined with low relative humidity will continue to bring areas of critical fire weather conditions through Wednesday morning. Strongest winds are expected into the early evening today along the western Sacramento Valley and into the Coastal Range foothills. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 215, 216, 217, 218, 263, 266, AND 279 * WIND...Northerly winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Strongest winds expected today. * HUMIDITY...Minimum humidities 5 to 15 percent with overnight recoveries 25 to 45 percent. * GREATEST THREAT...West side of the Sacramento Valley, mainly along and west of Interstate 5, and into the Coastal Range foothills. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy