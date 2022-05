WILMINGTON, MA — Everyone could use a little good news these days! In keeping with this thought, WCTV has launched a new podcast called “Good Deeds.”. This podcast will feature Wilmington residents of all ages as well as those who live or work in Wilmington or provide services to our community and perform good deeds. WCTV will be accepting nominations and stories about “Good Deeds” from anyone in our community who has a story to share.

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO