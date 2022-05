While I was still on the Los Alamos County Council, I would occasionally tell Councilor Dave Reagor what was really going on—the County Council is surprisingly out of the loop—and he’d comment on how the same names kept coming up. One thing you’ll notice, if you regularly read the Los Alamos Daily Post, is that they hardly ever talk to business owners about the substantive issues. No, you almost always get the perspective of the employees of the Los Alamos Commerce and Development Corporation. They own the Research Park, the Chamber of Commerce, MainStreet, and they do a bunch of contract work for the County.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 15 HOURS AGO