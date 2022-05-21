ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Suspect arrested after stabbing on Big Island roadway

By Elizabeth Ufi
 4 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Friday, police responded to a report of a man who was stabbed on the roadway of a residential area at Hokulii Place.

According to police, Philip Liftee got into a heated argument with a 27-year-old Kailua-Kona man at around 1 a.m. Liftee then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.

The 33-year-old suspect of Kailua-Kona was charged with one count of assault in the second degree and remains in police custody with bail set at $5,000. Liftee’s initial court appearance will be on Monday at the Kona District Court.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. You can also contact Detective Tyler Prokopec via email at tyler.prokopec@hawaiicounty.gov, or call (808) 326-4646 ext. 224.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

