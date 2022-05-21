ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

UT Tyler softball advances to NCAA Division II World Series

By Sevrin Lavenstein
KTRE
 4 days ago

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The UT Tyler softball team is heading to the NCAA Division II World Series after defeating Texas A&M Kingsville in a best of three South Central Super Regional series. The Patriots went into the day on the back of a four-hit performance from Tatum Goff...

