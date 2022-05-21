ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson still in the mix for 4-star Georgia DE

By Gavin Oliver
Clemson remains in contention for this class of 2023 defensive line target, even though the Tigers weren’t featured on his top schools list this week.

Carver High School (Columbus, Ga.) four-star defensive end Darron Reed confirmed to The Clemson Insider that Clemson is still in the running for him, as he said the Tigers were accidentally left off the top-schools graphic he released on Wednesday that showed Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

“It was just an accident we didn’t put them on the edit,” Reed explained. “I talked to Coach about that, and we’re still locked in the 3rd through the 5th for the official.”

“I’m looking forward to it,” he added of the upcoming official visit to Clemson from June 3-5. “I’m very excited for it.”

Reed, who was on campus at Clemson earlier this year for the program’s elite junior day Jan. 29, continues to hear periodically from defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and co-defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin.

“They just call to check in on me and stuff like that, ask me how I am,” Reed said.

Reed has also scheduled official visits to LSU (June 10-12), Miami (June 17-19) and Ohio State (June 24-26).

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound rising senior is still planning to reveal his commitment on July 4.

What will be the most important factors that determine his college decision?

“What place feels like home the most and can suit me the most,” he said, “and where I could go to get my mechanical engineering studies focused on.”

Reed gave TCI a quick rundown of the schools that were included on his top schools list, as well as Clemson, and what stands out most to him about each of them:

Auburn: “Because the coaches there, they’re like a big family and all that.”

LSU: “Coach (Brian) Kelly… really the whole staff, they’re some great people and great coaches and fun to be around.”

Miami: “Same thing with Miami, with all the Hall of Famers they’ve got down there coaching now.”

Ohio State: “Because of (cornerbacks coach) Tim Walton down there. He played at Carver and went to Ohio State.”

Texas A&M: “We don’t really communicate as much, but I think I’ve got an official visit I’m going to set up for there.”

Florida State: “They were the first to offer me. We’ve been in contact for like two years now, and always had great conversations all the time with the whole staff.”

Clemson: “The coaches again, the family that they’ve got up there. Corey Crawford, who played at Carver who is now a coach (defensive graduate assistant) at Clemson… Coach (Nick) Eason that came from Auburn, we had a great connection, a great bond, and he’s at Clemson.”

