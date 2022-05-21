East Windsor baseball earns key win over MLC

The East Windsor High baseball team’s postseason destiny remains in its own hands.

Shane Ritchie had three hits, scored two runs and drove in three Friday as the Panthers defeated MLC 10-1 in a non-league game at East Windsor High.

The Panthers (7-12) can clinch a spot in the Class S state tournament with a win at Weaver on Monday.

East Windsor used a five-run second inning to take a 6-0 lead and did not look back.

Drew Meyer had two hits and scored three runs for the Panthers. Jake Martin and Tim Dickinson chipped in two hits apiece. Ryan Lee scored twice and drove in two runs.

Martin was the winning pitcher with four innings of one-hit, shutout ball. He walked two and struck out six.

MLC is 3-11 and visits Bolton Monday.

COVENTRY 3, EAST HAMPTON 2. Austin Jonas led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a triple and scored on Gavin Covell’s sacrifice fly as Coventry picked up the walkoff non-league win.

The Patriots (14-5) did not lead until the final run as they overcame deficits of 1-0 and 2-1.

Matt Lafountain had a double and scored a run for Coventry. AJ Rooks was the winning pitcher with three innings of one-hit, shutout ball in relief of starter Ethan Hunt. Rooks struck out five.

East Hampton is 8-12.

Coventry completes its regular season on Tuesday when it faces E.O. Smith at the Eastern Connecticut State University complex.

ELLINGTON 12, HPHS/HMTCA 0. Cam Thomas doubled, homered and drove in five runs in host Ellington’s non-league win.

Thomas had a three-run homer in the Knights’ five-run first inning.

Cody Murphy, Jack Lomot and Evan Robbins each had two hits.

Sophomore Tristan Neville allowed one hit and struck out four in picking up his first varsity win for Ellington (13-4). He struck out four. Murphy and Ryan Delaney were defensive standouts.

The Hartford Public/HMTCA co-op falls to 1-18.

Ellington entertains Woodstock today.

NCCC tournament

The NCCC will hold its conference tournament Thursday in Suffield.

The first semifinal will be at 11 a.m. between third-seeded Coventry and No. 2 Somers. The second semifinal is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start and features top-seeded and regular-season champion Ellington and No. 4 Stafford.

The championship game is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m.