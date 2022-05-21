ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito County, CA

San Benito County honors fallen 2021 California officers

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tTDcB_0flaHC9K00

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- On Friday, officers, deputies and public safety personnel from San Benito County paid their respects to the fallen officers in California in 2021.

Dispatchers read a roll call of all the fallen law enforcement officer personnel who passed in 2021. Sirens rang for 30 seconds to let community members hear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tF5by_0flaHC9K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QGrkZ_0flaHC9K00

"Many thanks to everyone who helped make this event a success," Hollister Police said.

The post San Benito County honors fallen 2021 California officers appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

9 guns seized from California man charged with cyberstalking

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Police seized an arsenal of guns and ammunition from a Northern California man charged with cyberstalking his former co-workers after being fired from his job, it was announced Tuesday. Bryan Velasquez, 43, of Morgan Hill was charged last week with felony stalking and was released on $50,000 bail. He could The post 9 guns seized from California man charged with cyberstalking appeared first on KION546.
MORGAN HILL, CA
KEYT

Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lock down

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) — A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert has been put on lockdown due to a report of shots fired. A base spokesperson says the report Monday morning was anonymous and there’s no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center. The base police force is investigating. The base is east of Los Angeles in San Bernardino County.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
San Benito County, CA
City
Hollister, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Benito County, CA
Crime & Safety
Hollister, CA
Crime & Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

Teen in Soledad dies after taking counterfeit pill

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) Police in Soledad have confirmed the death of a Senior at Pinnacles High School. Sebastian Edeza, known as Sebas by friends and family, passed on Saturday after a narcotics overdose. The 18-year-old took a counterfeit pill that he did not realize would end his life—the drugs he had tested positive for fentanyl. The post Teen in Soledad dies after taking counterfeit pill appeared first on KION546.
SOLEDAD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

California moves toward allowing lawsuits over illegal guns

By DON THOMPSON Associated Press SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Hours after a deadly elementary school shooting in Texas, California senators on Tuesday approved giving people the power to sue those who traffic in illegal firearms, mimicking a Texas law that is intended to deter abortions. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom sought the bill as a gibe The post California moves toward allowing lawsuits over illegal guns appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Last day to register to vote in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Today is the last day Californians can register to vote for the upcoming elections and receive a ballot in the mail. To register to vote clicked here! Today is the last day to register to vote in California and receive your ballot in the mail! After today, you can still register and The post Last day to register to vote in California appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS San Francisco

Three seriously injured in Santa Cruz county crash on Sunday

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (CBS SAN FRANCISCO - Three people suffered major injuries including a child in a crash involving a vehicle, two trees and a fire hydrant Sunday evening in the unincorporated Santa Cruz County community of Corralitos, California Highway Patrol officials said Monday.Officers responded at 5:40 p.m. to Hames Road at Hames Hollow where a 2002 Mazda hit a tree, then a fire hydrant and then another tree.Water from the fire hydrant was landing on the Mazda making it more difficult for emergency responders to extricate the three from it, CHP officials said.All three were eventually taken by air ambulance to hospitals, according to the CHP. Neither alcohol nor drugs are thought to have played a role in the crash.  
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KION News Channel 5/46

At least 19 students and two adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting

(KION-TV) UPDATE MAY 24, 2022, at 8:29 p.m.-- An 18-year-old gunman on Tuesday fatally shot 19 children and two adults at a Texas elementary school before he was killed by law enforcement officers, officials said. The shooter -- identified by Texas officials as Salvador Ramos, of Uvalde -- also shot his grandmother before crashing a vehicle near The post At least 19 students and two adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting appeared first on KION546.
UVALDE, TX
KTLA

These counties have the highest COVID-19 infection rates in California

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
benitolink.com

Hollister man comes full circle with self-housing program

Hollister resident Santiago Contreras grew up in a home that his father helped build through a self-housing program. Decades later, he is realizing how much work his father put into providing a home to his family. “My father never really talked about how hard it was,” he said. “He just...
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy