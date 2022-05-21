HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- On Friday, officers, deputies and public safety personnel from San Benito County paid their respects to the fallen officers in California in 2021.

Dispatchers read a roll call of all the fallen law enforcement officer personnel who passed in 2021. Sirens rang for 30 seconds to let community members hear.

"Many thanks to everyone who helped make this event a success," Hollister Police said.

The post San Benito County honors fallen 2021 California officers appeared first on KION546 .