Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 07:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-26 04:10:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Harper; Kingman; Sumner FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Kansas, including the following counties, Harper, Kingman, Sedgwick and Sumner. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 944 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.

HARPER COUNTY, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO