As we inch closer to the 2022-23 season, recruiting will hone in on the class of 2023 as many of the nation’s top players still are uncommitted. Ohio State, which had the No. 12 class in the country for the 2022 cycle, currently has the No. 5 class in the country in 2023. Their two-man class consists of four-star combo guard George Washington III (No. 46 overall) and four-star center Austin Parks (No. 90 overall).

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO