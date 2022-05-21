ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best National Streaming Day Deals From Hulu and More

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Even streaming services get their own holiday and yes, today is that day. In honor of National Streaming Day, a slew of live TV and video-on-demand streaming services are rolling out deals for cord-cutters.

Created by Roku in 2014, the self-promotion celebration is now an opportunity for other streamers to attract prospective customers and lure back former subscribers. The streaming device company is offering the Express player (reg. $30) for $25 and the Streaming Stick 4K (reg. $50) for $40 through May 21, while its Streambar will be $100 (reg. $130) until May 28, to name a few deals .

Disney+ is toasting the holiday with exclusive announcements , virtual watch parties for Agents of SHIELD , social media sneak peeks and more, while Hulu is slashing prices on its ad-supported plan to the tune of 85 percent off. Below, see some of the best deals for National Streaming Day as well as a rundown of regular promos across the content on-demand universe.

Apple TV+ The tech giant already offers a free seven-day trial to new users and three free months when you buy select new Apple devices. The service is $5 monthly and is home to Oscar-winning film CODA , Ted Lasso , Shining Girls , Pachinko , Severance and more shows and movies; Friday Night Baseball; and more. Learn more here .

DirecTV Stream Through June 19, save $30 during your first two months on a new subscription to any of the live TV streaming service’s packages. Pricing is $55 for the Entertainment option (reg. $70), $75 for the Choice plan (reg. $90), $95 for the Ultimate package (reg. $105) and $135 for the Premier (reg. $150). Learn more at DirecTV here .

Discovery+ Watch Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network, FoodTV, HGTV, TLC, Lifetime, A&E and other lifestyle channels with a Discovery+ subscription, which costs $5 per month for the ad-supported option or $7 for the ad-free plan. The streamer offers a seven-day free trial to new subscribers; learn more here .

Disney+ Although the company doesn’t have a deal right now, new or current eligible Verizon customers can get Disney+ for free for six months through May 31 with select Unlimited plans (reg. $8 per month or $80 per year). You can also upgrade to the Disney+ bundle that includes ESPN+ and Hulu (with or without ads) for $13 per month, so you can catch up on sports, Marvel and Star Wars franchises, classic Disney films and live TV. Learn more at Verizon here .

FuboTV Save up to 24 percent off your first month and get a free seven-day trial with a new subscription to the live TV streamer’s Pro or Elite plans ($70 to $80 monthly). Learn more here .

HBO Max The Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streamer doesn’t have any official holiday discounts, but AT&T customers get HBO Max free with select wireless, internet and TV packages ($50 to $90 and up monthly). HBO Max is regularly $10 per month (or $100 annually) for the ad-supported plan or $15 monthly (or $150 per year) for the ad-free option. Get access to The Batman , HBO originals such as Euphoria and the Lakers-inspired series Winning Time , Oscar-nominated movies including King Richard and West Side Story and many others. Learn more at AT&T here .

Hulu Sign up for a new basic ad-supported plan by May 27 and get your first three months for $1 each. Cord-cutters can also opt for the Disney+ bundle, which also includes Hulu and ESPN+ and costs $14 monthly for the ad-supported option or $20 per month for no ads. Learn more here .

Netflix Although Netflix itself isn’t offering any National Streaming Day deals, T-Mobile is offering a free Basic or Standard subscription with select Magenta or Magenta Max plans. Learn more at T-Mobile here .

Paramount+ The streamer regularly offers seven days free to new subscribers, and Essential and Premium packages ($5 to $10 monthly) are 16 percent off when you bill annually. The ViacomCBS-owned SVOD platform’s lineup includes all of the Star Trek films and spinoffs (including the new Discovery series), The Godfather -inspired limited TV show The Offer , Yellowstone and its spinoff 1883 and much more. Learn more here .

Philo Through May 31, new customers get $10 off their first month with the code STREAM. Plans are $25 per month; learn more here .

SlingTV Save 50 percent off your first month of live TV streaming with Sling, which offers three packages (Orange, Blue and Orange & Blue) to cater to sports fans, entertainment aficionados, families and more. Plans are regularly $35 to $50 monthly, so your first month will be $18 to $25 per month. Learn more here .

Starz New and previous Starz customers can enjoy their first six months for $3 each; the service usually costs $9 per month. Learn more here .

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

