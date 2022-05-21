Owens baseball falls in NJCAA Division III district championship

DES PLAINES, Ill. — The Owens Community College baseball team lost two straight games to Oakton Community College in the NJCAA Division III Great Lakes district championship on Friday.

As a result, Oakton advances to the NJCAA Division III national championships for the fourth consecutive year.

In the first game, Owens fell 11-9. In the second game, the Express lost 9-8.

In the opener, Oakton got out to a 3-0 lead after one inning. Owens answered with two runs in the second, but Oakton scored four in the third, three in the fourth, and one in the fifth. Owens scored two runs in the fourth, two in the sixth, and three in the eighth, but could not complete a comeback.

In the second game, Owens rallied from a 7-0 deficit after four innings and tied the game at 8 in the bottom of the seventh. Oakton scored the winning run in the top of the ninth.