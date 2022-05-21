ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Owens baseball falls in NJCAA Division III district championship

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PrcBR_0flaCv6m00

DES PLAINES, Ill. — The Owens Community College baseball team lost two straight games to Oakton Community College in the NJCAA Division III Great Lakes district championship on Friday.

As a result, Oakton advances to the NJCAA Division III national championships for the fourth consecutive year.

In the first game, Owens fell 11-9. In the second game, the Express lost 9-8.

In the opener, Oakton got out to a 3-0 lead after one inning. Owens answered with two runs in the second, but Oakton scored four in the third, three in the fourth, and one in the fifth. Owens scored two runs in the fourth, two in the sixth, and three in the eighth, but could not complete a comeback.

In the second game, Owens rallied from a 7-0 deficit after four innings and tied the game at 8 in the bottom of the seventh. Oakton scored the winning run in the top of the ninth.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Njcaa#College Baseball#Njcaa Division Iii#Oakton Community College#Express
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy