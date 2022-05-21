ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Solyana Mesfin: Student mental health needs to be a priority in our lives and schools

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Students and peers know me as a funny and lively student. Education leaders across the state know me as a boundary-breaking student with a bright future. Finally, teachers know me as the student who requires monthly letters sent home regarding unsatisfactory grades. My name is Solyana Mesfin and I...

spectrumnews1.com

COVID-19 cases rising in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two weeks after the Kentucky Derby returned to full capacity for the first time in three years, Jefferson County health data show COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Louisville’s online data dashboard shows 3,816 new confirmed cases last week. Dr. Valerie Briones-Pryor, the medical director...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Society
spectrumnews1.com

Feds investigating treatment of mentally ill in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Department of Justice has opened an investigation into how Kentucky cares for mentally ill adults in the Louisville area. There's now a federal investigation into how mentally ill adults in Louisville are treated. Investigators are looking at whether the state subjects adults with serious...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

JCPS graduating seniors offered jobs, scholarships at 'signing day'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) seniors had the chance to get a job offer on the spot at an event in west Louisville. Gov. Andy Beshear and JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio kicked off the "Everybody Counts Signing Day" during an event at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on Saturday.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

10th smallest baby in the world to survive, now graduating high school

Friends, family react to lack of answers on Omari Cryer’s death by U.S. Marshal task force. Dozens of Cryer’s family, friends, and fellow Black Louisville residents are asking police why Cryer was killed that day. Investigation into Southern Baptist Convention sex abuse allegations includes Louisville connection. Updated: 5...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Two more guns confirmed at JCPS schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just before the summer break, Iroquois High School encountered another student with a gun for the fourth time this year. JCPS confirmed the most recent incident happened on May 20. On the same day, fights broke out at Kammerer Middle School, which prompted a response from both LMPD and JCPS Security.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Michael Davidson: Food insecurity isn’t just a health concern, it’s also a matter of national security

The world is an insecure place. Even as we continue — and hopefully finish — a fight against a global pandemic, there’s military conflict overseas. While we have to face those challenges, we can’t forget about underlying crises that connect to these challenges, including one right here in Kentucky: food insecurity that’s exacerbating a serious childhood obesity epidemic.
KENTUCKY STATE
Mental Health
Health
Society
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Thomas More Alumna Judith Marlowe pays it forward with two new endowed student scholarships

Thomas More alumna Judith A. Marlowe ’69, Ph.D., chair of the Thomas More board of trustees, is making educational goals a reality for current and future students through two endowed scholarships. With values aligning to the University’s mission, Marlowe is dedicated to service and is seeking to foster this dedication in future generations.
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
somerset106.com

Senator McConnell Announces Kentucky To Receive Nearly $36 million To Fight Opioid Addiction

U.S. Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell, announced the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will give $35,912,100 to the Commonwealth of Kentucky through the State Opioid response grant Program. Senator McConnell said this program directs resources to states with the highest overdose mortality rates, like Kentucky. He said substance abuse and overdose deaths have spiked dramatically in Kentucky over the past few years, adding new urgency to our fight against opioid addiction. Senator McConnell said he was proud to secure billions of dollars for programs that help combat drug abuse in this year’s government funding bill. He said our fight against substance abuse is far from over, but the grant gives our state the resources to take a positive step in the right direction. To date, McConnell has helped secure more than $350 million to combat drug abuse in Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Beshear, DeWine formally submit federal funding requests for Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project

Governor Andy Beshear along with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Tuesday announced they have jointly submitted an application requesting nearly $2 billion in federal funding to make much-needed improvements to the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor that runs through Northern Kentucky and the City of Cincinnati. “Ohio and Kentucky are working...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

In Focus: A closer look at the impact of Casey's law in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Earlier this year, Governor Andy Beshear recently signed off on House Bill 362, which is designed to help strengthen Casey's law and people suffering from substance abuse disorders. During this In Focus Kentucky segment, Multimedia journalist Katie Forcade shares why this law matters so much to struggling...
KENTUCKY STATE
Lexington, KY
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

