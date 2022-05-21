SRQ DAILY May 21, 2022

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Christine Robinson
Cover picture for the articleData is important to determine how you are doing and where you need to improve. Businesses use data every day and very regularly to identify weaknesses, trends and improve upon their product or service. If you are not using data frequently and monitoring trends, you will never improve and will likely...

Small But Mighty Transition Sarasota Rescues 39,000 Pounds Of Produce For Those In Need

Transition Sarasota volunteers with the Suncoast Gleaning Project harvest excess or unwanted produce from local farms for distribution to those in need. During the week of May 16, 2022 this small but mighty group rescued over 39,000 pounds of fresh produce to donate to The Food Bank of Manatee, One More Child, and smaller local organizations supporting those in need. That is 39,000 pounds of produce that was eaten and not left to rot in the field or added to landfill. Leaving a trail of veggies, watermelon, and goodwill throughout Sarasota and Manatee Counties, some of the produce was delivered by car to elementary food pantries, a youth shelter, a church food pantry, Unique Unity, and more. We look forward to harvesting more produce later this year during the winter growing season. As the importance of taking care of our environment is now critical, projects such as Transition Sarasota’s Suncoast Gleaning Project will continue to make a difference for community resiliency and sustainability.
Manatee County Accepting Applications for Affordable Housing Advisory Board

Manatee County has seven openings for a citizens advisory committee that makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners on Affordable Housing Incentives. Board members review the established policies and procedures, ordinances, land development regulations and adopted local government comprehensive plan of the appointing local government and recommend specific actions or initiatives to encourage or facilitate affordable housing while protecting the ability of the property to appreciate in value.
Manatee County developer and landlord buys Sarasota mall for $25.1M

Lakewood Ranch-based Benderson Development, the developer behind The Mall at University Town Center, has bought Crossings at Siesta Key for $25.1 million. The mall, previously known as Westfield Siesta Key and Southgate Mall, is 439,958 square feet and sits on 26.97 acres. Its current list of tenant includes anchors Macy’s and CMX CinéBistro as well as Connors Steak & Seafood, Talbots, LensCrafters, Loft and Chico’s.
Kayaking and Paddleboarding Now Available at The Bay Park

The Bay Park Conservancy (BPC) proudly announces a community partnership with Ride & Paddle to provide park guests with weekly kayak and paddle board rental opportunities at The Bay Park. The exciting new program brings Ride & Paddle’s ACA-accredited kayak instructors and naturalists to The Bay, providing the community with a new way to explore the flora and fauna of Sarasota’s coastal ecosystems. Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ride & Paddle will be located on-site, equipped with a number of kayak and paddleboard rentals. In addition, Ride & Paddle offers free guided tours through The Bay Park every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Community Day School Welcomes New Hebrew and Judaic Studies Educator

Hershorin Schiff Community Day School (CDS) recently welcomed Rinat Heiman as its new Hebrew and Judaic studies instructor. Heiman had previously served in this position at Temple Sinai from 1994 to 2013 and, more recently, as a private bar and bat mitzvah teacher. Beginning as early as 14 months old, all students at CDS are offered classes in both Hebrew and cultural Jewish studies. Heiman is passionate about these studies. She knows that their lessons make a profound difference in students’ lives. As she sees it, these studies are far more than academic knowledge for isolated individuals. They’re teachings in wisdom, which connect each individual to a greater community. Community Day School opened its new campus, with record enrollment, on August 16, 2021. To learn more about Community Day School, visit communityday.org or call (941) 552-2770.
There's Never Been A More Important Time to Quit Tobacco.

Gulfcoast South Area Health Education Center, as part of the Tobacco Free Florida AHEC Cessation Program, offers free tobacco cessation sessions to help individuals quit all forms of tobacco. These group sessions—held virtually and in-person—will assist you with developing your own customized quit plan. Free nicotine replacement therapy in the form of patches, gum or lozenges (if medically appropriate and while supplies last) and follow up support from a trained tobacco treatment specialist are provided with the session.
Ringling Brothers’ Winter Quarters Shamefully Evicted by Sarasota County Commissioners (Part 3 of 4)

If you missed part one, get caught up HERE. If you missed part two, get caught up HERE. Circus fans may never know the real scoop, or what went on behind the scenes. Arthur Concello, a former innovative trapeze star, then executive director of the circus said at the time, “I personally like Sarasota, but, some of the stockholders have been getting the feeling that Sarasota doesn’t want us here.” [1]
Bust Your Belly with Gary's Burger at the Rusty Bucket

Happy 20th birthday to the Rusty Bucket! What better way is there to celebrate than with a scrumptious stack like the Gary's Belly Buster burger?. Until May 29 at the Sarasota locale, diners are savoring this limited-time milestone special—with its over-easy egg, American cheese, mayonnaise, relish, pickles, lettuce, onions and tomatoes on a sesame seed bun.
Bijou Garden CafÃ© Announces New Broadway Brunch Series

Bijou Garden Café, an iconic downtown restaurant offering fine dining with an intimate and inviting ambiance in the heart of Sarasota’s theatre and arts district since 1986, has announced a new series of recurring monthly events called Bijou’s Broadway Brunch. Bijou’s Broadway Brunch will debut with Broadway Brunch with Beneva on Sunday, June 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The brunch will star popular drag performer Berry Ayers as Beneva Fruitville singing song selections from Broadway, cabaret and movies, accompanying herself at the piano. Ayers has performed on numerous Sarasota stages and has a professional stage career including Off-Broadway, national tours and regional theater credits throughout the country. Guests will be able to order from a special menu prepared by co-owner and executive chef Christopher Covelli and his culinary team. The menu will feature freshly baked quiche, eggs Benedict, salads and lunch fare.
'It had to be done': City of Bradenton suspends curbside recycle pick up

BRADENTON, Fla. — A staffing shortage has led to the suspension of the recycling program in the City of Bradenton. Despite staggering waste collection times to help over-stretched crews to catch up, the City of Bradenton has been unable to keep up. That's why it has suspended curbside recycling pick up indefinitely.
WATCH: Alligator climbs fence at Florida park, backflips into water

LAKELAND, Fla. - A Florida woman out for a hike came across an 8-foot alligator climbing on top of a wooden park bench before scaling a fence and tumbling into the water below. Selina Phillips, of Bartow, was at the Circle B Bar Reserve near Lakeland on May 4 when...
Hurricane Season: New evacuation zones released in Pinellas County

As we approach hurricane season, be sure to double check which evacuation zone you live in. Emergency management released recent changes to Pinellas County zone maps. A side-by-side comparison in the video above shows the old evacuation map and the new one. In Pinellas County, for example, emergency management released...

