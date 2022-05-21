ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Sarasota Schools Data Dig

srqmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData is important to determine how you are doing and where you need to improve. Businesses use data every day and very regularly to identify weaknesses, trends and improve upon their product or service. If you are not using data frequently and monitoring trends, you will never improve and will likely...

www.srqmagazine.com

Comments / 1

Related
srqmagazine.com

SRQ DAILY May 25, 2022

"Everyone knows these are challenging times for many professions and jobs, and that is certainly true when it comes to school districts meeting the needs of transporting students to-and-from school. " - Cynthia Saunders, Manatee School District Superintendent. [Gift Presented] Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Receives $2,000,000 Grant in Support of...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Three local counties see high levels of COVID-19 spread, experts say

TAMPA, Fla. - Parts of the Tampa Bay area are now showing high levels of COVID-19 spread, a leading expert at USF Health said Tuesday. According to Dr. Jason Salemi, who analyzes COVID-19 data in Florida for USF Health, the CDC typically updates its weekly map of community COVID-19 spread on Thursdays, indicating areas of low, medium and high rates of infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
usf.edu

A Sarasota student finds a way to keep activism part of his graduation speech

Pine View School administrators warned senior class president Zander Moricz to not discuss his activism during a speech at Sunday's commencement in Sarasota. The gay student, who is part of a lawsuit against the state, instead creatively alluded to his coming-out journey while speaking to roughly 200 fellow graduates, friends and family.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Sarasota, FL
County
Sarasota County, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Education
srqmagazine.com

Great Resignation Reaches Sarasota Region

A new survey from WalletHub shows Florida has the second highest resignation rates of every state in the union. Has the “Great Resignation” struck the greater Sarasota area? Business leaders say it has, and that companies will have to grow increasingly nimble to deal with the change. “The...
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Manatee County Accepting Applications for Affordable Housing Advisory Board

Manatee County has seven openings for a citizens advisory committee that makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners on Affordable Housing Incentives. Board members review the established policies and procedures, ordinances, land development regulations and adopted local government comprehensive plan of the appointing local government and recommend specific actions or initiatives to encourage or facilitate affordable housing while protecting the ability of the property to appreciate in value.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Robinson
srqmagazine.com

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Receives $2,000,000 Grant in Support of the Cornell Family Behavioral Health Pavilion at SMH

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation announced today that Barbara and Gary Rodkin have made a $2 million gift in support of the Cornell Family Behavioral Health Pavilion at Sarasota Memorial. The Rodkins’ $2 million donation will be used specifically to support geriatric services at the Cornell Family Behavioral Health Pavilion, which is currently under construction on Sarasota Memorial’s Sarasota Campus. The new $71 million pavilion is slated to open in 2023 replacing Sarasota Memorial’s Bayside Center for Behavioral Health with a modern facility that enhances, expands and centralizes care for people affected by mental and behavioral health challenges. The Rodkin’s interest in the geriatric services at the pavilion arose from personal experience. “In his 90s, my father had mental and physical issues, and it was extremely difficult to connect the dots and get the right people to get us the help that was needed,” says Gary. “There was no coordinated care and it really pointed out how much improvement the whole geriatric system needed.”
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Community Day School Welcomes New Hebrew and Judaic Studies Educator

Hershorin Schiff Community Day School (CDS) recently welcomed Rinat Heiman as its new Hebrew and Judaic studies instructor. Heiman had previously served in this position at Temple Sinai from 1994 to 2013 and, more recently, as a private bar and bat mitzvah teacher. Beginning as early as 14 months old, all students at CDS are offered classes in both Hebrew and cultural Jewish studies. Heiman is passionate about these studies. She knows that their lessons make a profound difference in students’ lives. As she sees it, these studies are far more than academic knowledge for isolated individuals. They’re teachings in wisdom, which connect each individual to a greater community. Community Day School opened its new campus, with record enrollment, on August 16, 2021. To learn more about Community Day School, visit communityday.org or call (941) 552-2770.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Student comes out as gay during Venice High School graduation ceremony

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s not your usual place that someone would come out as gay. William Harless made a bold statement at his Venice High School graduation on Friday. He officially came out to the world, including his family. He carried the multicolor pride flag across the stage when his name was announced.
VENICE, FL
srqmagazine.com

Small But Mighty Transition Sarasota Rescues 39,000 Pounds Of Produce For Those In Need

Transition Sarasota volunteers with the Suncoast Gleaning Project harvest excess or unwanted produce from local farms for distribution to those in need. During the week of May 16, 2022 this small but mighty group rescued over 39,000 pounds of fresh produce to donate to The Food Bank of Manatee, One More Child, and smaller local organizations supporting those in need. That is 39,000 pounds of produce that was eaten and not left to rot in the field or added to landfill. Leaving a trail of veggies, watermelon, and goodwill throughout Sarasota and Manatee Counties, some of the produce was delivered by car to elementary food pantries, a youth shelter, a church food pantry, Unique Unity, and more. We look forward to harvesting more produce later this year during the winter growing season. As the importance of taking care of our environment is now critical, projects such as Transition Sarasota’s Suncoast Gleaning Project will continue to make a difference for community resiliency and sustainability.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sarasota Schools Data#Fldoe#Argusfoundation
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota doctor convicted of taking kickbacks from drug firm

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota doctor has been found guilty of receiving kickbacks from a drug company for prescribing its brand of fentanyl. A federal jury in Tampa on Tuesday convicted Dr. Steven Chun, 59, of Sarasota and drug salesman Daniel Tondre, 52, or Tampa, of conspiring to pay and receive kickbacks and bribes, in the form of speaker fees, in return for prescribing the fentanyl spray Subsys.
SARASOTA, FL
Upworthy

Progressive church in Florida hosts LGBTQ+ conference for children aged 12 to 18

A church in Florida hosted an LGBTQ+ conference for children and young adults aged 12 to 18 as part of its goal of providing affirming learning environments. The one-day conference “will provide students with the opportunity to engage in LGBTQ-related issues facing them today while empowering them to be confident in all their identities.” This comes at a time when schools in the state are banned from discussing gender identity or sexuality in accordance with the "Don't Say Gay" law. The conference was organized by the Collier County chapter of GLSEN, an LGBTQ youth advocacy group, and hosted at the Naples United Church of Christ, reported The Blaze. GLSEN is a national nonprofit organization that was founded by a group of teachers in 1990 so educators could “play key roles in creating affirming learning environments for LGBTQ youth.”
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
Longboat Observer

Country Club home tops sales at $2.07 million

A home in Country Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Marco Madrid, of Sarasota, sold his home at 12527 Highfield Circle to Kelly Wenzel and Albert Anthony Wenzel, of Lakewood Ranch, for $2.07 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,658 square feet of living area. It sold for $915,000 in 2021.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Manatee County developer and landlord buys Sarasota mall for $25.1M

Lakewood Ranch-based Benderson Development, the developer behind The Mall at University Town Center, has bought Crossings at Siesta Key for $25.1 million. The mall, previously known as Westfield Siesta Key and Southgate Mall, is 439,958 square feet and sits on 26.97 acres. Its current list of tenant includes anchors Macy’s and CMX CinéBistro as well as Connors Steak & Seafood, Talbots, LensCrafters, Loft and Chico’s.
SARASOTA, FL
beckersasc.com

Coastal Orthopedics opening ASC, new HQ in Florida

Bradenton, Fla.-based independent physician group Coastal Orthopedics is opening its second new facility in the past seven days, SRQ Magazine reported May 23. The 88,000-square-foot center in East Manatee will serve as the practice's new headquarters, the report said. It will house an ASC, clinical services, administrative offices, a physical therapy department and MRI services.
BRADENTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy