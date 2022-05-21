Tomb Raider Remakes Teased by Embracer Group

Ms. Marvel's directors want to see her evolve in the MCU just like Spider-Man did. In a conversation with TotalFilm, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah argued for Kamala Khan to have a long arc in the MCU. "It's just the beginning," Fallah said. "There's a lot more you can do." It would seem that Kevin Feige agrees with them because she's already scheduled to hit the big screen in The Marvels next year. However, before we can get off to space-based adventures, fans have to be introduced to our clever heroine in her Disney+ series. June 8 can't come quickly enough for longtime fans of her character.

MOVIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO