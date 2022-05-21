ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomb Raider Remakes Teased by Embracer Group

By Cade Onder
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome new Tomb Raider remakes may be on the way, if a tease from Embracer Group is suggesting anything. A few weeks ago, Embracer Group acquired a ton of western studios and IP from Square Enix in a rather modest deal. Many rejoiced at the idea as it could mean classic...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Major 2022 Game Late

2022 is a pretty light year for video game releases, though the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are still getting some notable games before the end of the year. Between Splatoon 3, Mario Strikers: Battle League, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Pokemon Scarlett and Violet, and Bayonetta 3, there's plenty to look forward to if you're a Nintendo fan. Switch users will also be getting The Lord of the Rings: Gollum this year, but later than everyone else. The game is set to release worldwide on September 1, on every platform minus the Switch. According to Daedalic Entertainment, the Switch version is coming in 2022, but not until later in the year.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel MMO From DC Universe Online Developer Canceled

The new Marvel MMO from Daybreak Games and Dimensional Ink, the creators of fellow superhero MMO DC Universe Online, has been canceled. The game was never formally announced but was talked about in an investor presentation conducted by Enad Global 7. It's now been shuttered in a similarly subtle fashion with only a press release shared this week to confirmed that the project will no longer be worked on by Daybreak Games with resources instead diverted to other DC and Lord of the Rings games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Leak Hints at Return of Classic PS1 Game

A classic game from the PlayStation 1 era may soon be playable once more on modern consoles thanks to a leak which appears to suggest Dino Crisis is making a return. The dinosaur game from Capcom – and, more specifically, Regina from Dino Crisis – was spotted this week in a promotion for the new tiers of PlayStation Plus which have already begun launching regionally ahead of their global rollout. Sony has not yet confirmed at this time any plans to make Dino Crisis playable on the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 via PlayStation Plus, however.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Users Can Buy Controversial Xbox 360 Game Again After 12 Years

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can buy one of the Xbox 360's most controversial games again after 12 years. The Xbox 360 is Microsoft's best-selling console of all time, and it's not even close. And it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart a run for its money. It did this with a plethora of great exclusives and timed exclusives ranging from the Gears of War series to Mass Effect. Beyond exclusivity, there was generally a large collection of great games and new IP during that console generation. Like every generation though, there were also some stinkers, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, more commonly known as Sonic '06.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Update Comes With a Few Big Surprises

A new Assassin's Creed Valhalla update is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna. Alongside the update, Ubisoft has gone ahead and released patch notes that reveal and detail everything the update has to offer, including a couple of new features and some new content as well.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Honors Rengoku's Fieriest Look Yet

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has an army of fans, and over the years, the community has gotten really good at cosplay. From our favorite slayers to the story's worst villains, any character is fair game for fans to makeover. And now, one is going viral thanks to their take on Kyojuro Rengoku.
COMICS
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Acolyte Showrunner Teases Series' Martial-Arts Influences

When The Acolyte begins filming later this year, it will be the first Star Wars live-action television series set outside of the Skywalker Saga. Though Lucasfilm is keeping most details under lock and key, showrunner Leslye Headland says it'll take fans back to the basics of the original Star Wars trilogy. While it'll follow in the footsteps with what Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have done with the franchise's other shows on Disney+, the "mystery" series will largely be inspired by the samurai and martial arts films that inspired George Lucas in the first place.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Acolyte to Be Heavily Inspired by Legends Stories

The upcoming TV series Star Wars: The Acolyte will be taking place roughly 100 years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, a period that has been covered in a variety of books and comics in recent years, but showrunner Leslye Headland will reportedly be drawing from elements of the Star Wars Expanded Universe as inspiration. The SWEU was rebranded as the "Legends" corner of the franchise when Disney purchased Lucasfilm, confirming these adventures weren't part of the official canon, though various elements from the world of Legends have been embraced into the official canon across a number of mediums. Star Wars: The Acolyte does not yet have a release date.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in June 2022

June is just around the corner and it's shaping up to be one of the biggest streaming months for Disney+ in quite a while. May will wrap up with the debut of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the highly anticipated Star Wars TV series. The arrival of the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi will send Disney+ into a month of consistent additions, including regular episodes from Disney's two biggest franchises.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Fairy Tail's Hiro Mashima Shares Special Brandish Art

The series creator behind Fairy Tail, Hiro Mashima, has definitely gotten fans' attention with some new art honoring Brandish! Fairy Tail's final arcs pit the Fairy Tail guild against the might of the Alvarez Empire, and this had introduced fans to the 12 strongest members of the Empire and their dangerous magics. The most curious of these Spriggan 12 additions was Brandish, whose magic abilities allowed her to shrink things around her in an instant. She was a deadly counter to Lucy Heartfilia thanks to her chillingly calm demeanor, and was really cemented as a fan favorite quickly after her initial debut.
COMICS
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Shares Official Character Art for Its Fantasy AU

My Hero Academia has a lot on its plate these days ahead of season six, but the franchise is making time to spice up things for fans. From its manga to its games, the series knows what it takes to rile up fans. So of course, the community is buzzing over the anime's Fantasy AU and its unexpected art drop.
COMICS
ComicBook

Funko and Marvel Reveal Marvel Studio Selects

Funko, Marvel, and Target have some great news for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as today they have announced a new program titled Marvel Studio Selects. Marvel Studio Selects will drop exclusive collectibles inspired by Marvel Studios' films and series on the last Monday of each month, and it all begins on Monday, May 30th. The program will feature a variety of heroes and villains from Marvel Studios' biggest films and Disney+ series, and the releases will only be available at Targets, both in-store and online. You can also follow Funko on social media to follow every announcement as it happens.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel Directors Want to see Her Evolve in MCU Similar to Spider-Man

Ms. Marvel's directors want to see her evolve in the MCU just like Spider-Man did. In a conversation with TotalFilm, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah argued for Kamala Khan to have a long arc in the MCU. "It's just the beginning," Fallah said. "There's a lot more you can do." It would seem that Kevin Feige agrees with them because she's already scheduled to hit the big screen in The Marvels next year. However, before we can get off to space-based adventures, fans have to be introduced to our clever heroine in her Disney+ series. June 8 can't come quickly enough for longtime fans of her character.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Agatha: House of Harkness Release Time Frame Possibly Revealed

When will we get Marvel's WandaVision spinoff Agatha: House of Harkness? Marvel Studios and Disney+ haven't announced the official release date yet, we may now have a clue as to a release date window for House of Harkness. Over on Reddit, a Marvel fan has put together a list of some of WandaVision and Moon Knight's (best) episode writers who are making the jump to Agatha: House of Harkness. Each of those writers apparently has House of Harkness listed as a TV series "being created for the 2023-2024 TV season.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Former Xbox Executive Warns Industry About Xbox Game Pass

Subscription services have majorly changed every facet of the entertainment industry, but games. Between Xbox Game Pass, the new PlayStation Plus, and more, it looks like that may finally be changing. And as it does, many are warning that it's not going to be a positive change for the industry. The most notable of these people is former Microsoft executive Ed Fries, who helped release the original Xbox back in 2004.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Leaks Arrival of 2 New Ubisoft Games

A new leak associated with Xbox Game Pass has revealed ahead of time when the service will be adding two new titles from publisher Ubisoft. A little over a month ago, Ubisoft itself announced that it would soon be partnering with Xbox to bring both For Honor and Assassin's Creed Origins to the subscription service at some point in the future. And while no further details regarding this collab have since come to light, it now seems that we know when each game will land on Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Critical Role Explores a Bigger World With Exandria Unlimited: Calamity

There's a wider purpose to Exandria Unlimited in the grander Critical Role storyline beyond the chance to see more storytellers and players shake up the world of Exandria. Later this week, Critical Role will launch its latest Exandria Unlimited miniseries, titled Exandria Unlimited: Calamity. The new campaign continues to grow the ever-expanding web of Critical Role stories that spans from D&D campaigns to books to cartoons to comics. And as that catalog of stories grows, so does the opportunity for new crossovers and even bigger plans. ComicBook.com had the unique opportunity to ask the cast of Exandria Unlimited: Calamity about the future of the Critical Role anthology series, including the possibility of a second full-time campaign.
COMICS
ComicBook

V Rising Update Surprises Players With Big New Feature

A new V Rising update is live on Steam alongside patch notes that detail everything Stunlock Studios has done to the early access game with the patch. As you would expect, the update has a variety of improvements and changes, but it also has a new feature. More specifically, the update comes with a LAN mode, which enables players to play the game offline solo or with friends.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Confirms Disappointing PS3 News for PS Plus Subscribers

"Disappointing news" and "PS3" go together like Ratchet & Clank. Arguably the most disappointing mainline PlayStation console to date, Sony got a lot wrong with the PS3. Only one of these mistakes has haunted Sony well beyond the PS3's years though and that's the architecture of the console. The PS3 boasts a hyper unique architecture that doesn't play nicely with anything. This unique architecture was notoriously hard to develop games for, and since then, it's given Sony a major headache in terms of backward compatibility. Put simply, games built to the architecture of the PS3 aren't easy to get running on other hardware, which is why PS3 backward compatibility has been limited to streaming. There are rumblings this could change in the near future, but it hasn't changed yet.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

No Man's Sky Update Adds Space Whales and More

No Man's Sky developer Hello Games has released a new free update for the space exploration video game that, among other odds and ends, brings space whales and a time-looping roguelike expedition. Leviathan, which is available now with the expedition associated with it slated to run for around six weeks, is just the latest major free update to the video game, which shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.
VIDEO GAMES

