Tomb Raider Remakes Teased by Embracer Group

2022 is a pretty light year for video game releases, though the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are still getting some notable games before the end of the year. Between Splatoon 3, Mario Strikers: Battle League, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Pokemon Scarlett and Violet, and Bayonetta 3, there's plenty to look forward to if you're a Nintendo fan. Switch users will also be getting The Lord of the Rings: Gollum this year, but later than everyone else. The game is set to release worldwide on September 1, on every platform minus the Switch. According to Daedalic Entertainment, the Switch version is coming in 2022, but not until later in the year.
Comments / 0