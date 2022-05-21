Stephen Curry Dagger Seals Game 2 for Warriors Over Mavs

The Golden State star hit big shot after big shot down the stretch as the Warriors jumped out to a 2–0 series lead over Dallas.

After taking Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in dominant fashion on Wednesday night, the Warriors knew they would get the best shot of the visiting Mavericks in Friday night’s Game 2.

A dominant first half saw Dallas storm out to a 14-point halftime lead. Luka Dončić got any shot he wanted, and Golden State went through periods of listless offense.

But as the Warriors have done several times over the last decade, they caught fire and poured the offense on in the second half in front of their home fans. Golden State outscored the Mavericks 25–13 in the third and 43–32 in the fourth, which featured a patented Steph Curry dagger with a minute to play.

Extending the lead to double-digits with just over a minute remaining, Curry knew it sealed the win, as he showed the Mavericks bench by telling them “goodnight”.

Curry finished with 32 points to lead the Warriors to a 126–117 victory and a 2–0 series lead.

While the series isn’t out of reach yet—Luka Dončić and Co. overcame a 2–0 deficit vs. the Suns in the second round—the Mavs will certainly need to wake up as things head back to Dallas.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Golden State Warriors coverage, go to Inside The Warriors .