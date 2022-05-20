ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

How transfer portal impacted UNC football win shares

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jn24t_0flaAY4b00

There’s no doubt that the transfer portal has changed college sports. And this past offseason in college football may have had the biggest impact in terms of win/loss shares.

For the UNC football program, they had their fair share of departures this season. But they also have added a few players out of the portal to their roster.

However, the additions really haven’t offset the subtractions for the Tar Heels according to Pro Football Focus. The site looked at the teams that gained and lost the most 2021 win shares. As you see below, UNC is not on the side you want to be on:

While USC dominated the offseason, UNC is with the likes of Missouri, Mississippi State and Stanford.

Now, this doesn’t mean UNC will be a bad team but they did lose key transfers, especially in the secondary. Let’s see how they do this year and if they can make up these win shares.

Follow us @TarHeelsWir e on Tw itter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star OT Chase Bisontis names top 5 schools

Chase Bisontis, a four-star offensive tackle prospect out of New Jersey’s Don Bosco Preparatory High School, has named his top five schools. Bisontis is rated the No. 5 offensive tackle, the No. 1 recruit in New Jersey and the No. 58 prospect overall in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where ESPN projects UNC to finish in 2022 college season

We are still months away from the 2022 college football season and while we have a long Summer to go, the projections are starting to roll in. The latest are from ESPN and the website’s SP+ projections. The updated rankings from Bill Connelly feature where each team stands here in the preseason. The projections are based on three metrics: Returning production Recent recruiting Recent history Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, and Michigan take the top four spots in the rankings while Clemson is the first Atlantic Coast Conference team at No. 6. But as for the Tar Heels, ESPN projects them at No. 34 overall. The Tar...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

G.G. Jackson is hoping to recruit this five-star prospect to UNC

With two five-star recruits already committed in G.G. Jackson and Simeon Wilcher, the UNC basketball program is off to a hot start in the 2023 cycle. But Hubert Davis and his staff aren’t done yet adding to what will be a very important class. And they have their eyes on another five-star prospect. Matas Buzelis is the top target left on UNC’s board for the 2023 class and while his recruitment has been silent of late, Jackson is trying to do his part in convincing him to join the Tar Heels’ class. Jackson told Jacob Turner of Tar Heels Illustrated that he...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

G.G. Jackson says he’s already building a relationship with UNC players

Following their Final Four run, Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program made a big splash by landing five-star 2023 prospect G.G. Jackson. The South Carolina native is one of the top prospects overall in the 2023 class and gave the Tar Heels their second five-star player in the class along with Simeon Wilcher. The class will be an important one for the Tar Heels especially with Caleb Love, Armando Bacot, Leaky Black and R.J. Davis likely all leaving after this year. But before Jackson gets on UNC’s campus next year, he’s already building relationships with the players on the current roster....
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Armando Bacot hints at who he wants to play in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

We already know a few opponents on the 2022-23 UNC basketball schedule as the Tar Heels are set to run it back with four of their five starters from a year ago returning. The excitement going into the season is at an all-time high and rightfully so. The Tar Heels will be one of the title favorites when the season opens up and a big reason why is the return of senior forward Armando Bacot. Bacot put together his best season in college a year ago and is one of the best players returning in the country. As his busy offseason continues...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#College Football#Win Shares#American Football#Tar Heels#Pro Football Focus#Jordan Addison#Pff Anthony
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes offer Wisconsin’s top player, 2024 OL Donovan Harbour

Iowa has really been getting busy in the 2024 recruiting cycle, sending out plenty of offers to talented prospects throughout this spring. Now, the Hawkeye coaching staff has zeroed in on the top player from the state of Wisconsin to beef up its offensive line. Donovan Harbour nabbed an offer from the Iowa Hawkeyes. It’s the 12th offer that the 6-foot-5, 310 pound offensive lineman from Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha, Wis., has received already. In addition to Iowa, fellow Big Ten programs Michigan State, Penn State, Purdue and Wisconsin have all offered Harbour. He also has Power Five offers from...
WAUKESHA, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Caleb Love’s Final Four shot vs Duke earns place in UNC museum

The UNC basketball Final Four run was a memorable one but there is one moment that will never be forgotten for every North Carolina fan, or college basketball fan. That moment comes when the Tar Heels knocked off Duke in the Final Four, in Mike Krzyzewski’s final game as the head coach of the Blue Devils. Now, UNC fans can relive that moment at the UNC Basketball museum in Chapel Hill as the footsteps and details of Caleb Love’s three over Mark Williams with 28 seconds left will be added to the floor. The made three extended UNC’s lead to 78-74 and eventually...
DURHAM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators among 5-star defensive lineman's top 4 schools

It’s nearly impossible to pull top-ranked players that Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban covets out of Alabama. However, the Gators and co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Sean Spencer are trying to snag five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods from Saban. Woods told Gators Online that Florida is one of his top four schools along with the Crimson Tide, Oklahoma and Clemson. Woods is ranked as the 27th overall prospect and the third-best player at his position, according to the 247Sports composite.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC 2023 commit GG Jackson dishes on improvements in his game

UNC basketball commit GG Jackson is a few weeks into his North Carolina commitment and continues to shine on the court. But, he’s not settling down any time soon. Jackson took part in the Josh Level Classic over the weekend at Dudley High School with some of the top talent in North Carolina. Following the event he talked with TarHeelIllustrated.com about the biggest part of his game he’s looking to improve on before heading to Chapel Hill next fall. “Definitely being a consistent shot maker. I feel like I kind of am now once I get going a little bit. I didn’t really...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC lands in final three for highly-coveted 2023 OL

The UNC football program continues to be involved in high powered recruitments and there is no difference this time as it landed in the final three for a highly-coveted offensive lineman. 2023 OL Luke Burgess announced a final three of North Carolina, Florida State and Louisville on Wednesday and also set official visits with all three. The Tar Heels will receive the first visit (June 3-5), then Florida State (June 10-12) and wrapping up with Louisville (June 17-19). Burgess touched on why UNC made the final list with 247Sports. “I think one of my favorite parts of North Carolina is Coach Bicknell along with...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star Troy Bowles has his top eight programs, Rutgers football makes the cut

It is cutdown season, with four-star linebacker Troy Bowles the latest athlete to release his updated top list of programs. The Florida standout put out his top eight programs on Monday night. A four-star at Jesuit (Tampa, FL), Bowles is the No. 96 player in the nation according to Rivals. He is the No. 19 player in the state and the fourth-best linebacker in the nation according to Rivals. Bowles has narrowed down his college selection to eight programs: Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Rutgers, Auburn and Oklahoma. For those keeping track at home, that is one ACC program, one that is...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In-state 4-star WR Cole Adams receives offer from the Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma has remained true to Brent Venables’ commitment to making sure the best players in Oklahoma don’t leave the state. Well, at the very least they are trying. While the number one player in Luke Hasz was at one point a Sooners commit, he’s now heading to the Arkansas Razorbacks. That hasn’t stopped Oklahoma who is knee-deep in multiple recruiting battles for three of the remaining top five prospects in the state per 247Sports.
OWASSO, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs allowed only one touchdown in coverage in 2021

The national media seems to be awakening more and more each day to the large and upcoming realization that is the Iowa Hawkeyes linebackers. This time it is junior linebacker Jestin Jacobs getting some love from the media outlets. The junior from Englewood, Ohio, was the Hawkeyes’ fifth-leading tackler last year with 53 tackles in 2021. Not only does Jacobs play stout run defense, but his ability in the passing game is just as good. Per Pro Football Focus, Jacobs only allowed one touchdown in pass coverage in 2021. Versatile.@jestinjacobs__ 🔒⬇️#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/tqCu8yLHyp — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) May 23, 2022 This statistic speaks to one...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Can Penn State snatch a surprise commitment from another Big Ten school?

There is no secret that Penn State values recruits from the state of Maryland, and the Nittany Lions have had some McDonogh School over the years. That is the same school that has produced current veteran leader PJ Mustipher and Dvon Ellies as well as former linebacker Curtis Jacobs. Now, Penn State is hoping to make one more score out of the recruiting hotbed with Mason Robinson. Robinson is a three-star defensive lineman in the Class of 2023 from McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland, and he announced he will be sharing his college decision this Friday afternoon. While Penn State...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

113K+
Followers
158K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy