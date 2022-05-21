ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

WWII veteran who served in one of the bloodiest wars honored

By Lena Takada
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iHYap_0fla7ZS800

OREM (ABC4) – Petty officer Jack Clark, who is now 99 years old, heard about the bombing of Pearl Harbor over his car radio, and that’s when he knew he wanted to serve his country. And within months he joined the navy with his friend tom, and his 17-year-old brother Max.

After basic training Jack Clark was assigned to the U.S.S. Washington and worked closely with Admiral Willis Augustus Lee’s personal staff.

“Dad served on many different ships because the admiral loved what he did and loved him, so whenever the admiral went on another ship he would take my dad with him,” said Annette Adams, Jack’s daughter.

Jack served throughout the Pacific War and was at Iwo Jima, the location of one of the bloodiest wars in the history of the U.S. Marine Corps when the American flag was raised over Mount Suribachi.

Volunteers go out to Homeless camps to help pets

The Community Nursing Services held an honor salute service commemorating Petty Officer Clark’s service to his country.

“They wanted to do it while he was still living to show how much he was appreciated.”

The CNS Honor Salute program gives formal tributes of appreciation to patients ​Who served the country. The program is mostly for people who are in hospice or home care.

“We thought this program would help so our veterans know they haven’t been forgotten,” said Garry Bell, the coordinator for the program.

Bell said these ceremonies are a special place that often allows veterans to talk about their service and connect with family members.

“You see so many times they’re honored after they passed. How wonderful is it that we can do it while he’s here, and give him that recognition,” said Adams.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 4

Related
ABC4

Missing Utah woman found dead in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah woman who has been missing for over a week has been found dead. Authorities have confirmed the victim’s identity as Brooklyn Tyree, 23. Tyree was last seen on May 3 and the suspect, Brandon Zipperle, was likely the last person to have seen her. Tyree is a mother […]
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
MilitaryTimes

Vietnam Medal of Honor Marine dies after decade-long battle with cancer

Medal of Honor recipient retired Marine Sgt. Maj. John L. Canley died Wednesday after a decade-long battle with cancer, according to the Marine Corps. Born Dec. 20, 1937, in Caledonia, Arkansas, Canley was 84 years old. He had enlisted in the Corps in 1953 and retired as a sergeant major in 1981, with three deployments to Vietnam.
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Orem, UT
Government
City
Orem, UT
State
Washington State
City
Washington, UT
State
Utah State
WAFB.com

50 years later: families honor 34 soldiers killed in Vietnam chopper crash

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Tuesday marks 50 years since a helicopter carrying 34 American soldiers crashed in Vietnam, killing everyone on board. This made 34 families instant members of the Gold Star organization for families of the fallen. Roy Adams was part of the battalion, and the last person to...
MILITARY
CNN

US Navy names destroyer after Filipino Medal of Honor recipient

(CNN) — The US Navy is honoring its only Filipino to be awarded the Medal of Honor, America's highest decoration for military valor, by naming a new warship after him. A future Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer will be named USS Telesforo Trinidad, after Fireman 2nd Class Telesforo De La Cruz Trinidad, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro announced Thursday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Pacific War#Volunteers#Community Nursing#Navy#U S S#The U S Marine Corps#American
nationalinterest.org

This Army Helicopter Is Leaving the Black Hawk in the Dust

Bell’s V-280 Valor long-range air assault platform has proven its mettle. Bell’s V-280 Valor long-range air assault platform has proven its mettle. During recent flight tests, the helicopter maneuvered close to rugged terrain at low altitudes, flew faster than 300 knots and more than 350 nautical miles on a single mission without refueling, and used helicopter-like agility to mass combat power on a landing objective while under enemy fire.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
People

More Than 200 Sailors Leave the USS George Washington After Multiple Deaths Aboard Ship

The U.S. Navy is allowing hundreds of sailors to leave the USS George Washington this week following a string of deaths aboard the docked aircraft carrier. In April, three sailors assigned to the ship were found dead in less than a week, with two of them confirmed to have died by suicide, PEOPLE previously reported. Four other deaths — for a total of seven — have occurred aboard the ship within the last year, according to CNN.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State Where The Most People Serve In The Military

According to the Council On Foreign Relations, the U.S. military has 1.3 million active-duty personnel. That is down from 1.9 million in 1973. Of the current figure, 35% are in the Army, 24% in the Navy, and 24% in the Air Force. India’s military is about the same size as America’s. Russia’s is larger at […]
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
24/7 Wall St.

The Deadliest Battle in US History

Americans have been dying for their country for over two and a half centuries. Some were in “official” wars which means the President proposed the action, and Congress approved it. Among the most famous of these is when Franklin Roosevelt said to Congress, just after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, was “a date which […]
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Commander of Submarine Training Facility San Diego fired

The head of Submarine Training Facility San Diego was relieved this week following a command investigation. The Navy said Cmdr. Jared Severson was relieved Thursday by Capt. Steve Antcliff, commanding officer of the Submarine Learning Center. The training facility on Naval Base Point Loma provides basic through advanced individual training...
SAN DIEGO, CA
BET

Fort Hood Soldier Posts On Social Media She’s Being Targeted, But Is Unclear How

A soldier stationed at Fort Hood, Tex., has taken to social media with claims that her life is in danger, and that she’s under attack. But she made the claims without being specific as to what is endangering her. U.S. Army Sgt. Jewell Scott posted a video on Instagram alerting viewers that if she ends up dead, the public should suspect foul play. Scott began posting the disturbing charges on May 19 on Instagram that she was being targeted, but at no point did she say who is trying to hurt her or why it’s happening.
FORT HOOD, TX
ABC4

37-year-old man found dead in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – St. George Police received a report of a gunshot victim early Saturday morning. Police arrived on scene in the area of South Dixie Dr. around 7:30 a.m. and located a deceased 37-year-old man. Authorities say contact was made with a man and woman who were inside the home at the […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Idaho man killed the day after his brother’s funeral

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – Officials say an Idaho man has died in a car crash — just one day after his brother’s funeral. According to East Idaho News, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a crash Friday night where they discovered the body of 37-year-old Juan Silerio. Silerio was discovered inside of […]
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Yana Bostongirl

The Horrifying Story of How Hundreds of Sharks Circled the Survivors of the USS Indianapolis

The deadliest mass shart attack in human history occurred in 1945 when the USS Indianapolis, an American warship, was torpedoed and sunk by a Japanese submarine. This disaster is known as the greatest loss of life at sea from a single ship in the history of the US Navy due to the fact that only 316 out of a crew of 1136 sailors managed to survive their horrifying ordeal at sea.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ABC4

ABC4

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy