DUI Arrest in Piedmont Involving Vehicle Crash

An Etowah County man was hurt in a three-vehicle accident taking place in Cherokee County on Monday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report – the wreck took place about 5:30pm on Highway 411 between County Roads 83 and 158 and involved a 2014 Nissan being driven by a male resident of Gadsden who was transported to an area hospital for treatment afterwards. Neither of the other drivers – a female resident from Centre, in a 2017 Chevrolet, and a male from Altoona driving a 2006 BMW – was hurt in the mishap. That wreck remains under investigation by Alabama State Troopers.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO