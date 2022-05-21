ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Tom Cruise's Changing Face Over The Years Sparks Plastic Surgery Buzz: See Photos Of His Transformation

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a7xr8_0fla6qEA00
mega

When it comes to plastic surgery in Hollywood , most of us immediately think of stars like the Kardashians or the women part of the Real Housewives franchise — but plenty of famous men have had their appearance altered over the years as well.

One of the most notable is Tom Cruise , whose face seems to change every now and then, though, according to The Sun , he told Playboy magazine in 2012 that he hasn't ever gone under the knife and "never would."

That being said, a photo is worth a thousand words, so check out the actor's transformation below!

1986

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ENwvU_0fla6qEA00
mega

The heartthrob sent pulses racing when he played a navy pilot in Top Gun , one of his first big action roles. More than three decades later, he put on the uniform again for the sequel, Top Gun: Maverick , which hits theaters next week.

1995

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YZbZr_0fla6qEA00
mega

By the '90s, the Scientologist was a bonafide movie star and could call the equally as gorgeous Nicole Kidman his wife.

2005

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04GH7f_0fla6qEA00
mega

In the early 2000s, nothing captivated pop culture fans more than Cruise's romance with Katie Holmes . Since the actress is more than 15 years his junior, this could have been around the time the dad-of-three pondered improving his look.

2012

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pGhmr_0fla6qEA00
mega

At the premiere of Mission: Impossible — Fallout , the Oscar nominee raised eyebrows, as his mug looked slightly fuller.

2018

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BKs8H_0fla6qEA00
mega

Less than five years ago, Cruise shocked the masses with a puffy face. He's never commented on the different look, but surgeon Pam Agullo , who has never treated the star, believes he may have turned to injectables.

"Definitely seems like he has gained a lot of weight, or is a case of filler abuse," she spilled to Radar . "If that’s the case, it is the perfect example of how under inexperienced hands, fillers actually make you look older."

Dr. Frank Agullo agreed that the superstar may have "had too much fillers to the cheeks ." Added the expert, "He has excess upper eyelid skin and wrinkles around the eyes which would benefit from a blepharoplasty and skin tightening. He is also showing jowls and loose neck skin which would benefit from skin tightening or a lower facelift."

2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FK5jT_0fla6qEA00
mega

These days, the Jerry Maguire lead is back to looking like his handsome self . After staying out of the spotlight amid the pandemic, he's been all smiles lately as he promotes Top Gun: Maverick .

Comments / 4

Related
OK! Magazine

Julia Roberts Reveals Her Husband Danny Moder 'Pushed' Her Back Into Hollywood: 'I'm Living My Acting Dreams'

Julia Roberts hasn't appeared as a leading lady in quite some time, but now she is back and better than ever in Gaslit, which dropped on Starz, and Ticket to Paradise, which debuts later this year — and it's all thanks to her husband, Danny Moder. "It wasn't by design so much as not finding something I was interested in," she told The New York Times of stepping away from the scene. "I was surprised at how quickly the years seemed to go by. It's not just, 'Oh, I think I want to do this.' I have great pride in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Katie Holmes
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Surgery#Playboy#Navy#Scientologist
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Garner Posts Sultry Photo As Her Romance With John Miller Heats Up

Trying to get John Miller's attention? Jennifer Garner posted a sultry snapshot via Instagram on Monday, May 16. "What a little peanut. 👧🏻 Shot by three incredible artists who are no longer with us: 📸😇: #HerbRitts💄😇: #PaulStarr💆🏻‍♀️😇: #RayAllington.😘: @kristasmith🖊: @m1keh0gan," the actress, 50, captioned the old school photo. Of course, people loved the throwback. One person wrote, "Absolutely stunning! They captured your incredible essence perfectly.I'm so sorry they are no longer with us. This photo of you honors them in a powerful way. Thank you for sharing 🙏 ❤️," while another added, "🔥Wow wow wow. Beauty for daysssssss🔥."A third...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jennifer Connelly on Love Scenes With Tom Cruise and Learning to Tend Bar

Click here to read the full article. Despite the optics of shirtless volleyball games and locker room sparring, you can’t make a “Top Gun” movie without a strong and emotionally centered woman. For “Top Gun: Maverick,” a sequel 36 years in the making, the successor to the original film’s Kelly McGillis is Jennifer Connelly. She plays Penny Benjamin, a character referenced in the first film, and love interest to Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Playing a single mom who owns an Air Force watering hole, Connelly brings new dimensions to an ’80s classic. It’s hard to believe you haven’t worked with...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Look-A-Like Daughter Apple Stuns In White Gown On Her 18th Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow gushed about her baby girl, Apple, on her 18th birthday! The Oscar winner, 49, took to her Instagram on Saturday, May 14, to share a heartwarming tribute to her look-a-like daughter, whom she shares with her Coldplay lead singer ex Chris Martin. The sweet message included a stunning photo of Apple posing in a mirror as she slayed in a gorgeous white gown. They grow up so fast!
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III Take a Romantic Stroll in NYC

Katie Holmes has a new boyfriend. On April 29, the "CODA" actor was spotted holding hands with Broadway musician Bobby Wooten III during a romantic walk through New York City. Between grabbing coffee and doting over strangers' dogs, Holmes and Wooten exchanged a steamy kiss and several affectionate touches, according to People. During the outing, Wooten was also photographed hugging Holmes's mother, Kathy, as people strolled past them on the sidewalk.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Jason Momoa & Eiza González Dating: Report

Jason Momoa is apparently moving on after his split with Lisa Bonet — People magazine reports he is dating actress Eiza González. Citing "multiple sources," the outlet reports the "Aquaman" star, 42, and the "Baby Driver" actress, 32, have been seeing each other since some time after Momoa and Bonet went their separate ways in January after 20 years of togetherness.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

53K+
Followers
809
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy