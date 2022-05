---------- My metric for a worthwhile activity? It’s fun, it’s easy and it’s free (trademark coming soon). The Lane Transit District bus system checks all the boxes. Before starting college, one of the things I worried about most was learning my way around Eugene. I wouldn’t go so far as to describe myself as bad at reading maps, but I’m not known for impeccable navigational skills. Before this year, the last time I moved to a new city was when I was four years old. Obviously I wasn’t in charge of learning my way around town at that point. At the start of the year, navigating Eugene felt like a hopeless challenge. Thankfully, the bus system eventually helped me overcome that difficulty.

EUGENE, OR ・ 4 HOURS AGO