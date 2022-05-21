Yankees’ Chad Green appears headed for long absence: ‘Definitely a concern’

There wasn’t a concrete update available on Chad Green on Friday, but all signs point to an extended absence for the high-leverage, right-handed reliever.

Friday, a day after reporting right forearm discomfort , Green underwent further testing. The Yankees declined to offer any details, saying they wanted to gather more information before going public with a diagnosis. Green, likewise, didn’t disclose anything, although he did say, “I’ve been better.”

Chad Green Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

“I think there’s that fear, sure,” Boone said, after he was asked if the injury was significant. “But, again, it’s definitely a concern right now. But I’d rather get with the doctors and kind of see where we’re at by the end of the day tomorrow.”

Right-hander Ron Marinaccio was in the Yankees’ clubhouse on Friday in case Green was put on the injured list. The veteran reliever has posted a 3.00 ERA with 16 strikeouts over 15 innings this season.