Yankees’ Chad Green appears headed for long absence: ‘Definitely a concern’

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
 4 days ago

There wasn’t a concrete update available on Chad Green on Friday, but all signs point to an extended absence for the high-leverage, right-handed reliever.

Friday, a day after reporting right forearm discomfort , Green underwent further testing. The Yankees declined to offer any details, saying they wanted to gather more information before going public with a diagnosis. Green, likewise, didn’t disclose anything, although he did say, “I’ve been better.”

Chad Green
“I think there’s that fear, sure,” Boone said, after he was asked if the injury was significant. “But, again, it’s definitely a concern right now. But I’d rather get with the doctors and kind of see where we’re at by the end of the day tomorrow.”

Right-hander Ron Marinaccio was in the Yankees’ clubhouse on Friday in case Green was put on the injured list. The veteran reliever has posted a 3.00 ERA with 16 strikeouts over 15 innings this season.

