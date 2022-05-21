ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Jags QB Nick Foles looking to return to the AFC South, but this time with Indianapolis

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Veteran quarterback Nick Foles is working on a return to the AFC South. However, it won’t be with the Jacksonville Jaguars this time, but instead the Indianapolis Colts.

Per Zak Keefer of The Athletic, the deal isn’t done yet, but there seems to be a chance that one could be ironed out by Wednesday. Once the deal is done, he would be the backup behind Matt Ryan, who the Colts traded for this offseason.

Foles last played with the Chicago Bears, who released him on May 1. He joined them in 2020 when the Jags traded him for a compensatory fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Foles spent the season before that with the Jags where he only ended up playing in four games for them due to sustaining a broken clavicle against Kansas City and struggling upon his return.

If Foles is signed, 2022 will mark his 11th season. He was drafted out of Arizona by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2012 where current Jags coach Doug Pederson served as his positional coach. Foles was also coached by Colts coach Frank Reich with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017. Pederson was the head coach of that team, and as fans are aware, that group ended up winning the Super Bowl together.

Foles will enter this season with a 62.45 completion rate (1,277-of-2,045) for 14,003, 82 touchdowns, and 43 picks.

