Kentucky doctor pays undercover agent $7K to kill ex-husband: feds

A Kentucky doctor is accused of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband, federal officials say.

Stephanie Russell, 52, who is a pediatrician in Louisville, allegedly agreed to pay an undercover FBI agent $7,000 to whack her former spouse last Sunday, according to US prosecutors.

On Wednesday, Russell left $3,500 in cash in a drop box outside her office to settle half the fake hitman’s bill, the feds say.

She had allegedly told the agent she would pay him the other half after he finished the job.

The average pediatrician in Louisville earns $199,300 per year, according to Salary.com.

Russell was charged with using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire and faces ten years behind bars, authorities said.

Her online bio on Norton Children’s Medical Group had been disabled Friday night.