Friday prep report: Collierville ace Saunier deals a state tournament berth

As Collierville’s team positioned itself for a celebratory post-game photo Friday, one of the players called out “Grayson Saunier in front.” Considering that he had been in front for the previous 90 minutes or so, it was appropriate.

Saunier — an Ole Miss commit — made his final home start a memorable one, tossing a complete-game shutout as the Dragons advanced to next week’s Class AAAA state tournament in Murfreesboro with a 2-0 victory over Henry County. The senior said he was too focused on the task at hand for much sentimentality, but he still grasped the significance of his performance and was on point from the first pitch.

He retired the first nine batters he faced and allowed only two hits, a pair of singles with two out in the fifth. He walked one and struck out 10.

“I saw there was a good crowd here,” Saunier added. “But no, really I was just locked in. Last time here, it’s really something special.

“I felt good. I knew from the first inning I would be able to command the zone pretty much the whole game. I went fastball heavy until they got those two hits. Then I switched it up a little more. ... I’m just super-excited for this team.”

Collierville’s Grayson Saunier throws a pitch against the Henry County Patriots on Friday, May 20, 2022. (Justin Ford/ Special to The Daily Memphian)

After gradually getting Saunier’s pitch-count up this spring — he strained a lat muscle in January — Collierville coach Jeff Munier couldn’t have been more pleased with the result.

“Wow. We’ve had two shutouts in a row in the postseason,” said the coach, referring to Thomas Crabtree’s victory over Houston in Wednesday’s region title game that allowed the Dragons one more game in the friendly confines of Patriot Bank Park.

“Couldn’t have asked for anything more. When Grayson came over here two years ago (as a transfer from ECS), this was what he was wanting to do for our program and he was able to do that. We had a good scouting report and I was calling pitches according to that but a lot of times I was trying to get Grayson to throw fast and throw what he wanted to.”

Henry County starter Peyton Charles was nearly Saunier’s equal. After throwing about 70 pitches in a Monday game, the lefty allowed only five hits against a strong Collierville line-up. The Dragons got their first hit in the bottom of the third when Braden Sheals singled and moved to second on a J.D. Whitworth walk. After nine-hole hitter Austin Smith bunted the runners over, Joey Caruso plated the first run with a grounder to second.

Collierville’s Joey Caurso swings at a pitch during the game against the Henry County Patriots on Friday, May 20, 2022. (Justin Ford/ Special to The Daily Memphian)

That would have likely been enough considering how well Saunier was pitching but the Dragons tacked on another in the sixth as the pitcher took matters into his own hands, singling in a run with two out.

“That was good,” he said. “I was 0-fer and I was really hoping we could get an insurance run just in case I did give up one. I was just like, ‘please Lord, let me get a hit.’ ”

Collierville (34-9) will be making its first appearance at state since 2018 and 10th overall. The Dragons won their only state championship in 2013.

Houston baseball also advances

All season long, Houston coach Lane McCarter has touted the strength of his district and region. His team’s result on Friday will give him even more evidence to back his opinion.

The Mustangs — who lost to Collierville in Wednesday’s region championship — joined their arch-rivals at state by going on the road and defeating Rossview, 7-1. The victory improves Houston’s record to 36-7.

Freshman Chandler Day came through with a solid start, holding the home team to one hit with five walks and four strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Dean McCalla closed it out, striking out five.

Donovan Mitchell drove in a pair of runs in Houston’s three-run second while Tyler Yearwood doubled and scored a run.

The Mustangs will be in Murfreesboro for the 10th time in program history and the first since 2017.

In Class AAA, Munford pushed across a run in the seventh to defeat Millington, 3-2.

TRA softball moving on

Moving up to Division 2-AA won’t prevent Tipton-Rosemark from playing in the state softball tournament once again.

The Rebels will be at Spring Fling for the second year in a row and fourth under coach Johnie Sanfratello after defeating visiting Nashville Father Ryan by the scores of 7-1 and 6-2. TRA won the D2-A championship in 2014 and finished runner-up in 2018 and again last season. It’s the school’s eighth appearance overall.

The Rebels will be the only local team competing in softball at Spring Fling. The two local AAAA contenders were eliminated as region champion Arlington (28-8) lost a 2-1 heartbreaker at home to Clarksville and Collierville fell at Springfield, 11-2.