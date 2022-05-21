ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candlelight memorial held for Wills Point HS senior student killed in crash

WILLS POINT, Texas ( KETK ) — The Wills Point community is mourning the loss of a high school senior who died in a car crash this week.

Jackson Adams, died in a crash with an 18-wheeler on Highway 80 near FM 2965 in Van Zandt County. Classmates of Adams organized the candlelight memorial that was held on Friday evening.

Wills Point ISD student killed after car wreck

Hundreds of people attended the memorial and his loved ones wore bright colors to reflect his personality. Those who knew Jackson best said he was a light in their lives.

“As soon as Jackson walked in the door, everyone had a smile on their face. There was no dull moments with Jackson whatsoever. He would give you compliments even if you didn’t know him, it will make your day better no matter what,” said Brooklyn Fugate, Wills Point High School senior.

The community prayed together, writing down kind words to Jackson’s family and placing them in a jar. Some people gave emotional speeches, sharing their memories and later holding a candle or a phone light in the sky to honor a young man who touched each of their hearts.

Tyler man indicted for intoxicated manslaughter of Tyler Legacy senior

Three other people were injured in the crash and are expected to be okay.

Russell memorial church is holding a bake sale tomorrow starting at 9 a.m. to raise money for the families affected by the crash.

