For centuries, the seafaring industry was dominated by men, and the presence of women on board was considered bad luck. In Mystic, CT, a town with a storied maritime history, The Port of Call, a new nautical-themed cocktail lounge, is giving a nod to the area’s seafaring traditions while also looking to the future. That future includes three Queer women who are “steering the ship” at The Port of Call: executive chef Renée Touponce, beverage director Jade Ayala, and general manager Nancy Hankins.

2 DAYS AGO