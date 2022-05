I am responding about the latest in a series of letters and sound off calls questioning and/or criticizing the need for a new shelter. I find these letters mostly uninformed and a waste of time. They display a lack of understanding of the history behind the efforts to get the new shelter built. Many people and organizations in the county have fought for several years to give the animals in the shelter and the people who work there decent and humane conditions.

FLORAL CITY, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO