Private security officers protest, demand better contracts

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
SEATTLE — As Seattle businesses rely more on private security officers, many officers said they are overworked and underpaid.

On Friday, private security officers filled the streets of Seattle to demand better contracts.

SEIU6, which represents more than 4,000 security officers, marched and rallied in front of several downtown businesses they’re hired to protect.

The union said it is bargaining for a new contract as security officers are in higher demand, under more stress, encounter more danger, and are de-escalating more conflicts than ever before while the city has fewer police officers.

The union said its biggest issue is retaining security officers because of the strain of holdovers during officers’ shifts. A holdover requires a security officer to stay on post until the next available officer shows up.

The union said better pay and benefits would keep more officers on the job and force fewer holdovers.

“A lot of our security officers are having lots of holdovers, are forced to work overtime, and are working up to 16 hours, 16 hours a day. Shameful!,” said SEIU6 President Zenia Javalera.

The union said the security profession should be regarded as an essential service.

Many security officers said they are paying extra for child care because they are forced to work extra hours.

