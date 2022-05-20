ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Lexington softball overcame Creek Wood, sickness to reach state tournament

By Jarod Hamilton, Jackson Sun
LEXINGTON – There doesn't appear to be anyone or anything that can stop the Lexington softball team from winning.

That was evident Friday when the Lady Tigers defeated Creek Wood 4-2 in the Class 3A sectional to advance to the TSSAA state tournament despite five of their starters being sick.

Senior pitcher Cadey McDaniel, a Dyersburg State signee with a 30-1 record and a 1.31 ERA entering the game, appeared to be struggling the most with her illness and was was visibly sick.

Despite how she was feeling and her struggles in the circle (seven innings pitched, one strikeout, seven hits and two runs allowed) she was determined not to come out of the game.

"I almost threw up in the second inning but I most definitely threw up after the game. We don't really know (what is making them feel sick)," McDaniel said. "I just used being sick as motivation. ... I wasn't coming out of this game — not if I could help it."

The other four players that were sick were juniors Summer Foley and Mykenzi Duke, and seniors Kyrsten Brown and Kennedy Brown. The latter three are the Tigers first three hitters in the line up.

Moments after Lexington (45-1) recorded the final out, Lexington coach Blake Burke could be seen wearing a sheepish grin as the team celebrated.

"Well when my starting pitcher (McDaniel) went to the dugout and was throwing up after the second inning and was throwing up I was pretty much nervous from then on," Burke said. "They just gutted it out and digging as deep as you can to win a ballgame.

"With Cadey being sick I just told her don't walk anybody. Throw it in there and let your defense get you out of innings. I don't know how many outs the Brown twins (Kyrsten and Kennedy) had but it was over half of the outs we recorded."

Duke, an Austin Peay commitment batting .463 with a team-high 20 home runs, went 2-3 with a double and three RBI's. Burke said her play at the playe was the key to the win.

"She takes a ball that looked like it was off the plate and she drives it over the second baseman's head for two runs. That's just being unselfish," Burke said. "She's hit 20 home runs, she very easily could've been swinging for the fence. ... That was the difference in the ball game."

Lexington entered the game as MaxPreps' No. 13 ranked team in the country and now will go into the state tournament on a 25-game win streak.

"As a coach it's nice (to be ranked) and all but our goal is to win the last game. ...  We feel like we are the best team in the state and we want to win the last game," Burke said. "Were we excited to win the district and region tournament — yeah we were. But that's a stepping stone that wasn't our goal to just be the district and region champion it was just a part of the process to get back to where we want to be."

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: How Lexington softball overcame Creek Wood, sickness to reach state tournament

