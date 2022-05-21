ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FBI warns of sextortion scams targeting teenage boys

By RANDY HUTCHINSON
The Jackson Sun
 4 days ago

The FBI Memphis Field Office issued a warning in April about an increase in sextortion scams involving teenage boys. Posing as a young girl, the crook initiates contact with the victim through an online platform, convinces him to share explicit photos or engage in explicit activity the crook records, and then demands money to prevent the images from being shared online. The online platform could be a game, an app or a social media account.

The nature of the crime and immaturity of the victim can result in tragic consequences. A 17-year old boy committed suicide in March after sharing an explicit photo with someone he met on Twitter and thought was a teenage girl. The crooks demanded $1,000 but said they’d settle for $300 because that’s all he had. After he sent the money, they pressured him for more and he killed himself. Only six hours had passed from when he received the initial message.

The mother of a South Carolina victim who contemplated suicide, but fortunately didn’t follow through, thought she had done everything she could to teach her son about online safety. She said she would have never thought in a million years that her son would talk to someone he didn’t know online and that if it could happen to him, it could happen to anyone’s child.

Sextortion scams don’t just target young boys. A Florida man was sentenced to 105 years in prison after he convinced teenage girls in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to engage in explicit sexual activity online and then threatened to share the images unless they sent more. Authorities identified 109 victims, but believed there were over 200 more.

The FBI issued an alert in September about sextortion scams being perpetrated on LGBTQ+ dating apps. I wrote an earlier column about a version of the scam in which people receive an email message saying the crook installed spyware on their computer and recorded them visiting porn sites and engaging in explicit behavior, and demands payment to prevent the images from being shared. In 2021, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center received more than 18,000 sextortion-related complaints, with losses of more than $13.6 million.

The FBI and BBB offer these tips to protect you or a child from a sextortion scam:

  • Be selective about what you share online, especially personal information and pictures. If your social media accounts are open to everyone, a predator may be able to figure out a lot of information about you or your children.
  • Be wary of anyone you encounter for the first time online. Block or ignore messages from strangers.
  • Be aware that people can pretend to be anything or anyone online. Videos and photos are not proof that people are who they claim to be.
  • Be suspicious if someone you meet on a game or app asks you to move to a different platform.
  • Encourage your children to report suspicious behavior to a trusted adult.

Most importantly, calm down before taking any action. Sextortion scams rely on victims’ emotions inhibiting their ability to make sound decisions.

If you think you or someone you know has been a victim, contact your local FBI field office. Don’t delete anything before they’ve reviewed it.

Randy Hutchinson is the president of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South. Reach the BBB at 800-222-8754.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: FBI warns of sextortion scams targeting teenage boys

#Fbi#Suicide#Sextortion#Online Scams
