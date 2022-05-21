ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caleb Lakeman of Tualatin edges South Medford's Michael Maiorano in epic 6A boys 3,000 race at OSAA track championships at Hayward Field

By René Ferrán
 4 days ago

By René Ferrán | Photo by Leon Neuschwander

Michael Maiorano knew if he ran Friday’s Class 6A boys 3,000-meter race the way he wanted, no one could catch him.

Caleb Lakeman knew if he had a chance with 200 meters to go, no one could hold off his finishing kick.

Someone would have to give in this battle of wills in the opening event of the OSAA track and field championships at Hayward Field in Eugene.

It turned out that Lakeman’s faith in his kick proved out — but just barely. The Tualatin senior finished a 58-second final lap by catching his good friend with about 30 meters left and edging the South Medford senior by 27-hundredths of a second, winning in 8 minutes, 13.31 seconds.

“My anxiety was definitely creeping up on me,” Lakeman said. “Those fears were getting in my head, like, oh, what if we don’t catch him? I was very conscious of it during the race, but I just said to myself to trust in your training and stay patient until I needed to make that really hard move so no one could respond.”

Maiorano knew he couldn’t let the race play out as it did a month ago at the Oregon Relays, when the pack went out at 4:27 in the first mile — “between tactical and quicker,” he described it — so he channeled a Hayward Field legend in devising his strategy.

“I embodied the Prefontaine mentality here at Hayward Field,” he said. “I knew if I went out in 4:20, 4:22, I had a lot of faith that no one could close as fast as me if I went out that fast. I still believe that.”

Maiorano pushed the pace throughout, opening a six-second gap on the chase pack with two laps to go.

Lakeman, ensconced in fourth place, bided his time — although a voice inside him tempted him to go.

“Oh man, those thoughts definitely came into my mind,” he said. “I wanted to surge up to get to Michael, but I had to let those emotions go into the back of my mind. I wanted to win, and what plays to my advantage, my strength, is to make my move as late as possible.”

Maiorano still enjoyed a 40-meter lead entering the final backstretch, but gradually at first, then suddenly as they rounded the final corner, the pack started to close in.

“I made my move with about 120 to go, and that last 100, I definitely thought I had a real shot at winning this,” Lakeman said. “The last 60, I just turned it on. I had no gears left.”

Maiorano had one last ounce of energy to hold off Franklin’s Charlie North, who’d kicked alongside Lakeman down the homestretch, before collapsing just past the finish line.

“I thought I had it,” Maiorano said. “Caleb must have closed insane that last 200, because he barely got me. I love Caleb, but that’s not my way of racing. I want to win more than anything, and I consider it an honest win for anyone else, but not for me.”

Again, the Gonzaga signee quoted Prefontaine to explain why.

“Pre said the purpose of running isn’t to win a race, but to test the limits of the human heart. I tested my limits today,” he said. “I’ve never collapsed after a race like that. I think I ran 2,990 meters of that race by myself. Obviously, winning is the only option for me, but otherwise, I consider it honest, gutsy, ambitious — I wanted to embody audacity, and I feel I did that.”

Seven of the eight runners who made the podium return to the track Saturday for the 1,500 final. Lakeman, a Georgetown signee who is undefeated this spring at both distances, knows he’ll have a target on his back entering his final race in a Tualatin singlet.

“I’m not thinking I’m guaranteed to win state at all,” he said. “It doesn’t matter that I’ve won all these races. Everyone wants to win as badly as me, so it comes down to who wants it the most.”

