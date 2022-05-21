ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Mia Brahe-Pedersen of Lake Oswego (100, 200), Harley Daniel of Oregon City (100 hurdles) set meet records on first day of Oregon 6A girls track championships

By René Ferrán
 4 days ago

By René Ferrán | Photo by Leon Neuschwander

Someone forgot to tell Mia Brahe-Pedersen and Harley Daniel that Friday was just the preliminaries of the OSAA Class 6A girls track and field state championships.

Between them, they set three meet records, with Brahe-Pedersen — a Lake Oswego sophomore — earning the top seeds in the 100 and 200 meters in Saturday’s finals at Hayward Field in Eugene.

Daniel — an Oregon City senior who signed with the University of Utah — ran the second-fastest 100 hurdles time in state history, blazing to victory in 14.05 seconds.

“I felt like I had a bunch of adrenaline,” said Daniel, who also was competing in the long jump at the same time her heat took the track. “I didn’t even get a warmup for hurdles. They took me straight from the long jump there, so I just had to go for it.

“That time was very surprising. I hadn’t run that fast in a while, so I was excited to see it.”

Brahe-Pedersen didn’t think she got a very good start to her 200 prelim, plus she was running into a slight headwind, so to post a 23.33 on top of the 11.66 she ran in the 100 left her feeling pretty good going to Saturday’s finals.

“I’m so happy about this,” she said. “I couldn’t be more pleased.”

And for Saturday?

“Just win,” she said. “I just want to win, and hopefully that 100-meter record will be going down.”

Best photos from Day 1 of 6A, 5A, 4A Oregon high school track and field state championships

