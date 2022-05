Neil Siegel coined a great term in the Mark Hunt School of Urban Planning (“Armory Building to nowhere,” letters, May 19, The Aspen Times). I figure I must not be the only one curious as to the status of the Main Street Bakery, the old Crystal Palace (new Restoration Hardware?) building, and the Domino’s corner. Can City Council just publish a letter in the papers and give us all an update? If the city is worried about vitality, why are these projects allowed to languish for years?

ASPEN, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO