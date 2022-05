There aren’t many years that have been worse for the big three men’s sports at Nebraska. Football missed the postseason for a fourth consecutive year and was three games out from fifth in the division. Basketball took some preseason NCAA Tournament hype and turned that into last place in the Big Ten. And baseball, coming off a league title in 2021, struggled to beat themselves most nights and missed out on the league tournament in Omaha.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO