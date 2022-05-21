Bishop Kelly baseball edges past Columbia, one win away from back-to-back state titles

BOISE — Columbia has not had much luck in first innings through this state tournament.

Take away that opening frame and the Wildcats may have sleep walked to the title game.

They gave up a five-spot to Bonneville on Thursday but rallied quickly and took the lead on a Caden Campa grand slam.

Fast forward to the 4A state semifinals Friday. Campa was on the mound against Bishop Kelly — a rematch of last year’s title game. Columbia was looking to beat the Knights for the third time this season.

Then, just like the day before, things went awry in the first 15 minutes of what became a 5-4 Bishop Kelly victory.

With two outs, Bishop Kelly players singled, walked, scored on a wild pitch and walked again before Hadley Smith poked an outside breaking ball into center for a two-RBI single. Bishop Kelly led 3-0 after the first and 5-0 after the second.

It’s all the Knights needed to get back to the state championship game. But they had to sweat, which was to be expected against a Columbia team that knocked BK out of the district tournament just a week ago.

“It’s always a dogfight with them,” said BK coach Jeff Cammann.

“We didn’t do a good job keeping the pedal down,” said Bishop Kelly’s senior starting pitcher Caden Casagrande.

Columbia clawed back like it has all season long. Two runs in the third. Another in the fifth. One more in the sixth. And with two outs in the second-to-last frame, the Wildcats had the tying run 90 feet away. They couldn’t conjure up another miracle.

The result: Bishop Kelly is a win away from its sixth title in program history. The Knights will play Twin Falls today at 4 p.m. at their home park for the chance to win back-to-back championships for the first time in program history.

“As soon as last year ended, that was the goal: Get back,” Cammann. “We’ve got a great group of guys. Great senior leadership.”

Casagrande, the hard-throwing captain, was fantastic on the mound, allowing just a half-dozen hits and two earned runs in five innings of work. Senior catcher AJ Jones went 3 for 3 at the plate with a double and an RBI. And reliever Cooper Cammann shut down a possible disaster in the sixth.

Against Twin Falls, Bishop Kelly will be able to use ace Colin Dempsey, who threw less than 60 pitches in a blowout win over Sandpoint on Thursday, and have a fresh bullpen at the ready.

They’ll also have something else Bruins don’t: Experience running through the state tournament.

“The biggest mindset that coach (Cammann) tells us,” Casagrande said, “is three in a row.”

Two down, one to go.