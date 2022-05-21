ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper accused of shooting police officer has charges dropped

By Landon Mion
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharges against a 16-year-old rapper accused of shooting a New York police officer earlier this year have been dropped, according to officials. The New York City Law Department said in a statement Friday that Camrin Williams, 16, "cannot be prosecuted" but failed to elaborate. Williams, who goes by the...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 56

Garth Bracamonte
4d ago

he probably a infromtant/stitch but this news coverage isn't going to help but what do the cops care they probably got info on want they need and now let the streets take care of him...

Reply(4)
15
Frank K
4d ago

Why is It so hard for the prosecutor to comedown hard on criminals in the urban areas. Not crushing the minority criminals makes living in the cities more dangerous for the minority community. Look at the crimes committed in cities they are mostly black or black . How many minorities need to die before law enforcement is allowed to do their job and with the prosecution of criminals regardless of race.

Reply(7)
12
Ann Plamondon
3d ago

It’s called privilege and now he knows he can do what every he wants. And no charges.

Reply
13
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Mafia boss, 70, who quit the mob after making $8 million a week claims his 'business-minded' associates weren't all thugs and says violence is an 'unwanted part of the life'

An ex-Mafia member has claimed that his associates were 'business-minded people' and that violence is an 'unwanted' part of life in the mob. Speaking on This Morning to Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes, Michael Franzese, 70, from Brooklyn, said: 'It's part of the life. If you are part of that life you are part of the violence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Sources: 18-year-old, 14-year-old wanted in deadly shooting

NEW YORK -- Sources tell CBS2 that police are looking for an 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy in connection to a stray bullet shooting that killed an 11-year-old.The unidentified 14-year-old was allegedly the shooter, and the 18-year-old is said to have been driving a scooter the suspects were seen riding.Neither suspect is in custody.READ MORE: Father of 11-year-old stray-bullet victim Kyhara Tay says he wants shooter "to suffer in pain"Kyhara Tay was hit by a stray bullet while walking down the street Monday afternoon.Residents of the Longwood section of the Bronx continue to visit the crime scene. Veronica Mack was there with her granddaughter Thursday."Honestly, I thought that it would bother her, coming over here. I was skeptical about bringing her, but before we went into the nail salon, I explained to her what had happened and stuff like that and she was like, wow. And then her uncle just lost a friend to gun violence, like, three weeks ago," Mack said.A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information that helps lead to an arrest.
BRONX, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Louisiana mother crashes during police chase, killing 5-week-old baby, after stealing from Walmart: reports

A 5-week-old infant died after her mother crashed her car while fleeing Louisiana police officers after she stole baby items from a Walmart, according to reports. The mother, Candace Gill, 38, was driving the car when she crashed on May 9, killing her young daughter and boyfriend, Edward Williams, WSAZ-TV reported. She faces multiple charges, including manslaughter, shoplifting, possession of a firearm and negligent injuring, according to jail records.
LOUISIANA STATE
Bossip

NWA Was RIGHT! Louisiana Cop Caught Punching Black Woman In Face For Recording Her Brother’s Arrest

Luluing Cop In Viral Video Punching Black Woman For Video Recording. Another day, another bacon-wrapped boy in blue wantonly abusing his power against a Black body. There is currently a viral video circulating on social media that shows a police officer violently attacking a Black woman by slamming her into a building and punching her in the face repeatedly. A report in Fox8Live details what happened and what lead up to the disturbing footage that you can see below.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
