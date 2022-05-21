ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Students Shelter In Place After Reports Of Armed Suspect

By Sharon
Canyon News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEVERLY HILLS—On Thursday, May 19, Beverly Hills High School students had to shelter in place following reports of an armed man on campus. Both Beverly Hills Police (BHPD) and Los Angeles Police...

www.canyon-news.com

Comments / 1

Related
Canyon News

Explosives Discovered In Santa Monica Mountains, Suspect Identified

SANTA MONICA—On Saturday, May 21, California National Park Service Park Rangers were approached by an individual who discovered explosive materials in the Santa Monica Mountain recreation area. The Los Angeles Police Department announced on May 23 via their website, NPS rangers identified eight Molotov cocktails on a wooded trail.
SANTA MONICA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood residence searched for stolen property, one arrested

INGLEWOOD – The Los Angeles County Major Crimes Bureau executed a search warrant in the 10600 block of Crenshaw Blvd. which led to the arrest of an adult female who was believed to be in possession of over $100,000 in stolen property. Metro Detail detectives conducted a search warrant...
INGLEWOOD, CA
HeySoCal

Teen missing from East Los Angeles found

A 17-year-old boy who went missing from the East Los Angeles area has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Ramiro Madrigal was last seen at 1 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Marianna Avenue, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beverly Hills, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Century City, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Investigation underway after van with antisemitic messages seen driving around West Hollywood, Beverly Hills

Authorities are investigating after a truck displaying antisemitic messages was seen driving around West Hollywood and Beverly Hills. The vehicle was spotted in Beverly Hills before making its way to West Hollywood over the weekend. It had antisemitic messages written all over it, with the occupants inside screaming hate-filled speech and racist verbal attacks at […]
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
KTLA

Traveling nurse reunited with dog that was stolen in Los Feliz area

A traveling nurse was reunited Monday with her 6-year-old Australian shepherd that was stolen from the Los Feliz area. The nurse was working an overnight shift at a hospital and returned to find her 1970s camper stolen, along with her belongings and beloved pet. Los Angeles Police Department officers later found the van, with the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

2 men shot and killed in Commerce

COMMERCE, Calif. - Two men were killed in a shooting in the Commerce area Monday. The shooting occurred just before 11:45 a.m. in the 2700 block of Supply Avenue, near the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The two men were pronounced dead at...
COMMERCE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beverly Hills High School#Bhpd#Lapd
KTLA

Hearing held over alleged L.A. County Sheriff’s Department gangs

The civilian oversight commission of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department held a hearing over alleged gangs within the agency Tuesday. A former deputy at the Compton station testified about how some deputies belonged to cliques, had tattoos and received special treatment. While Sheriff Alex Villanueva was subpoenaed to participate in the proceedings, he will […]
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

Woman found shot dead in Palmdale

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a woman was found shot dead in Palmdale Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 36800 block of James Place around 3:35 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival they found an unidentified woman who had been shot in her upper torso. Paramedics […]
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

33-year-old man stabbed to death by teenagers near Inglewood

Police are searching for four teenagers who chased down and stabbed a 33-year-old man to death.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, on April 1, Dominic Lord and four teenagers had gotten into an argument after exiting a bus on 89th Street and Western Avenue. After the argument, the four teenagers chased down and surrounded Lord. The victim then fell to the ground before being stabbed.The suspects then ran eastbound on Manchester Avenue, east of Harvard Boulevard. The Los Angeles Fire Department transported Lord to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police have described the suspects as two girls and two boys, all between the ages of 14-16. 
INGLEWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Suspects almost escape with $250K in jewelry after robbing a Whittier store

Three suspects nearly made off with $250,000 worth of items after robbing a Whittier jewelry, however, they were stopped by not only Los Angeles County deputies, but members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Whittier police. According to authorities, the suspects smashed cars in the parking lot and cases inside Daniel's Jewelers in the Whittwood Towne Center Mall just before noon Monday morning. Investigators said two juveniles tried to flee in a stolen white pickup, but law enforcement purposely crashed into them outside the jewelry store to protect the public because they were speeding and driving recklessly through the parking lot.Authorities have not said if this robbery was connected to one that happened in Huntington Beach. 
WHITTIER, CA
theavtimes.com

Palmdale man arrested in attempted Irvine burglary

IRVINE – A Palmdale man was one of two suspects arrested for trying to burglarize a home in the gated neighborhood of Shady Canyon in Irvine late Saturday night, authorities said. Jordan Jahri Jones, 25, of Palmdale and Dione Eric Riley, 27, of Long Beach, were arrested on suspicion...
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Downtown LA shooting leaves woman injured

LOS ANGELES – An early morning shooting left a woman in her 30s wounded and the assailants remained at large. The attack happened at 1028 S. Hope St. just after 2 a.m., according to Los Angeles police. The woman and her male companion were approached by four men. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Man Identified as Victim in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Commerce

Authorities Tuesday identified one of two men who died in a shooting at a Commerce business in what the sheriff’s department said was an apparent murder-suicide. The men died at the scene of the shooting, which occurred just before 11:45 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Supply Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Goldstein Investigates: Cameras catch employees throwing away food meant for the homeless

Employees with the Los Angeles Homeless Services were caught on camera throwing food meant for the unhoused straight into the dumpster. "It's a theft of taxpayer dollars," said Jay Handal, Chair of The Homeless Committee for the L.A. Neighborhood Councils. "These people are being paid to go out and service and take care of people so not only are they stealing their pay but they're throwing away good, valuable food for people who have nothing to eat." With hidden cameras, CBSLA's investigative team caught employees with LAHSA throwing cases of taxpayer-funded food meant for the homeless right into the dumpster."It's appalling what...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy