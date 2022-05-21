ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, IL

Girls Lacrosse Sectional First Round Naperville Central vs. Geneva 05.19.22

nctv17.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneva faces Naperville Central in the girls lacrosse sectional first round where the Vikings cruise to the next round. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. It’s a windy day here at Geneva High School as we get ready for the girls lacrosse sectional first round. The Naperville Central Redhawks...

www.nctv17.com

Comments / 0

Related
947wls.com

Willie Wilson is doing another Gas Giveaway AND giving Grocery gift cards this Thursday

Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is giving away more free gas this Thursday. But, this time he will also be offering help with buying your groceries…. We know the gas giveaway drill by now: Willie Wilson who is running for mayor is giving away another million dollars in gas to residents and prospective voters. This time he is making it so gas stations will charge only $2 per gallon to customers while the additional cost is on Willie. ABC 7 Chicago posted a full list of gas stations which include several in Chicago and even in suburban towns including Evanston, Schiller Park, and Cicero.
CHICAGO, IL
ourquadcities.com

Vanished QC: Missing Chicago woman has QC ties

A $1,000 Crime Stoppers reward is being offered for the whereabouts of a missing Chicago woman who has ties to the Quad-Cities. The family and friends of Sheena Gibbs, 40 – she was born Nov. 16, 1981 – continue to spread the word about her disappearance. The last...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Willie Wilson Is Giving Out Free Groceries Wednesday. Here’s Where.

CHICAGO — Willie Wilson will give out coupons for grocery stores Wednesday and discounts at gas stations Thursday. People can grab $25 grocery coupons at one of the 29 participating Pete’s Fresh Markets and Cermak Fresh Markets beginning 9 a.m. Wednesday. Up to $200,000 worth of coupons at each chain will be given out, according to Wilson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Geneva, IL
Geneva, IL
Sports
Naperville, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Naperville, IL
CBS Chicago

Naperville high school senior receives big grant for her work in the community

Naperville, Ill (CBS) -- A bit of suspense at Metea Valley High School in Naperville Friday. A senior soccer player was just surprised with a very big check in front of 2,000 students and staff. CBS 2's Audrina Bigos was there to help with the surprise and present the big $10,000 dollar check to Jocelyn Grabow -- who had no idea it was coming. She wasn't chosen for grades or athletic ability. She was picked for giving back to the community... and helping people she's never met. "It's an honor and I'm shocked. You said it. I was shaking," Grabow said. "If you look at Jocelyn's resume, it's unbelievable as far as what she's done to give back to her community, and again, to people she's never met. And that's kind of the key to the whole award," said Keith Melaragno, former PepsiCo executive. The grant is named after Keith. The $10,000 can be used for college, a charity, or a down payment on a home. it's part of the making a difference on and off the field campaign run by buddy's helpers. 
NAPERVILLE, IL
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Illinois College Student Makes Serious Profit Off $10 Goodwill Purchase

Someone once said, one person's junk is another person's treasure. I've never had this playout for me but a 22-year-old in Illinois experienced it firsthand in a big way. I love popping into thrift stores with no goal in mind. I like to go inside and casually browse for anything that stands out to me. I usually end up leaving with nothing but occasionally I'll buy something hoping it might have value. The value doesn't necessarily need to be monetary especially if I know someone who will appreciate the item.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sectional#Benet Academy#Cruise#Bmo Harris Bank#Geneva High School
Central Illinois Proud

Why ‘jumping worms’ are an issue in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gardeners in Central Illinois have an invasive species to look out for while they work in their yards. “Jumping worms” originally from Asia were first found in the Prairie State in 2015. The University of Illinois Extension Office confirmed that invasive species have been found in Peoria, Tazewell, McLean, and Woodford counties.
fox32chicago.com

Terry Jackson arrested in Chicago; accused in Brittany Booker homicide

RACINE, Wis. - Terry Jackson, the man accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Brittany Booker of Racine, was arrested in Chicago on Sunday, May 22. Authorities found her body on Sunday, April 24. The arrest comes following an operation conducted by members of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes...
RACINE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Chicago

Three wounded in South Shore shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were wounded Saturday afternoon in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood.Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Kingston Avenue. A 36-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.A 46-year-old man was shot in the upper right let, and was taken to the hospital in good condition.Another 46-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the leg, and refused medical attention.Further details were not immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Illinois Could Be In Store For A Miserable Summer If Blackouts Happen

Illinois' summer season can be brutal. The heat and the humidity can really stink, especially if your deodorant controlling that stank. During the summer months, the average high temperature in Illinois is the high-80s. When the temp exceeds that 90-degree mark, and you factor in humidity, you're talking about dangerous heat.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Dr. Willie Wilson to Hold $1M Cash, Grocery Giveaway For Chicago Seniors Monday

Chicago businessman Dr. Willie Wilson plans to hold a $1 million cash and grocery giveaway for Chicago seniors Monday, according to a press release. "Today, the cost of gasoline and food is at a 40-year high," Wilson said in the release. "Lower income families spend approximately 77 percent of their income on necessities. The costs of milk and eggs are up 11 percent, meat is up 13 percent.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman shot, critically wounded on Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was critically wounded when she was shot Saturday night on the Dan Ryan Expressway.Illinois State Police said the shooting happened at about 8:10 p.m. in the southbound local lanes near 47th Street.According to the Chicago Fire Department, a 25-year-old woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to call Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
CBS Chicago

Police activity halts Loop 'L' trains at State/Lake station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Loop 'L' trains were halted at the State/Lake station Thursday afternoon due to police activity. The Chicago Transit Authority said trains were standing at the downtown station, which serves the Brown, Green, Orange, Pink, and Purple lines. Trains appeared to be moving again by 4:52 p.m.Further details were not immediately available. CTA Updates
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

UIC grad student Daniel Sotelo remains missing after girlfriend was found dead; his father holds onto faith

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Daniel Sotelo was days away from graduating from the University of Illinois at Chicago with a master's degree. His girlfriend, Natally Brookson, vanished after she quit her job and was found dead a few days later. What happened to the UIC couple is still a mystery. And on Wednesday night, CBS 2's Marissa Perlman spoke Sotelo's father as the search for his son continued. Nicolas Sotelo is relying on faith that his son will come home. He was last seen at the Roosevelt 'L' station near Roosevelt Road and State Street, heading north. But we learned Wednesday...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy