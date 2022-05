OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Attorney General’s Office is warning people buying used cars of dealers waiving the warranty without their consent. Car prices are rising, which may prompt folks in the auto market to consider a used car. Attorney General Bob Ferguson says all used cars come with an "implied warranty," which ensures the car is safe to drive and does not have major defects. Dealers must promise the car is fit for ordinary driving purposes and is of the "average quality of similar cars available for sale in the same price range."

