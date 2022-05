LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Seeing the Beatrice Humane Society in a Lincoln fundraiser is initially odd, but the group does a lot of work beyond what its name implies. “We did over 1100 adoptions last year. Over 600 of those were done in Lincoln”, explains Beatrice Humane Society Vice-Chair Timoree Klinger. “We have a lot of supporters in Lincoln who come to Beatrice to adopt animals from us.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO